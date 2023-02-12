The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 13, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Monday, February 13, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Today's Moon enters the Last Quarter Moon phase in the zodiac sign of Scorpio. A Quarter Moon lunar phase is intense because it pushes us out side of our comfort zone.

When the Moon is in Scorpio, we don't want to feel our emotions. We want to internalize our right to control things, even when we know it's better to share. We wills hare with the people whom we trust the most.

These power struggles set the tone for Monday's week. To find out more, search for your zodiac sign.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Monday, February 13, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

The Last Quarter Moon urges you to get important documents in order, including wills, estate planning, health surrogacy and taxes.

Now that Mercury is in your sector of networking, it's a good time to update your LinkedIn profile and join a few groups in areas of your career interest.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Your rose-colored glasses are on during this months Venus and Neptune conjunction in the sign of Pisces.

Exercise caution when mixing business and pleasure. You can fall into flirting with a colleague thinking there's a chance for more, but mixed signals could be involved.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Mercury brings attention to your desire to travel. It's time to update your passport and begin travel planning for the summer.

You're busy as a bee when the Moon is in Scorpio today. Venus conjunct Neptune has you daydreaming while on the job, so try to keep a to-do list handy to keep your schedule in check.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You crave romance as the Moon enters the last Quarter Moon phase in Scorpio.

Desire to do something fun and playful grows intense, so schedule some one-on-one time with your significant other or someone you enjoy being around.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Your ruling planet continues to fight for attention with Saturn so close by in your sector of relationships. If at first you do not succeed in meeting someone you like online, don't be so quick to give up.

When frustration sets in, channel the energy of today's Last Quarter Moon into organizing your home, getting things done around the house and preparing for the week ahead.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You'll address important topics and have a critical conversation today when the Moon is in Scorpio.

This is the time to clear the air of any grudges or grievances. With Mercury getting comfortable in Aquarius, you can tend to the details with clarity and focus.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon is in Scorpio today punctuating the need to pay bills, create a budget and start to terminate autopay for memberships you don't use or no longer want.

Venus in Pisces makes it a bit hard to focus on big projects, so aim to complete little things you can do quickly today.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Pluto works closely with Mercury today bringing an important conversation to your attention.

You'll be researching and getting much-needed information from a friend or someone close to you. With the Moon in your zodiac sign today, practice setting boundaries with an aim for self-growth and love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You can quickly fall into lust or passion with a project that may not be suited for you.

With Jupiter in Aries, be sure to put the brakes on and think things through no matter how tempting it feels to jump in with both feet. The Moon in intense Scorpio can help you to close the door on things from the past and start moving on.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Today's Moon square Saturn creates a hardship for you in friendships and you may be prone to getting your feelings hurt easily if someone speaks carelessly.

With the Sun conjunct your ruler Saturn in Aquarius, you demonstrate wisdom and insight that others do not possess, and this earns you some respect with more trust.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

With four planets in your zodiac sign, this week may feel slightly intense for you. Use this energy to self-discipline including reading, writing, and unplugging from social media.

The Moon in Scorpio brings an opportunity to rise above the noise at work. Everyone notices you're putting in more effort than is expected

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

The Last Quarter Moon emphasizes a desire to go away to college or to entertain the idea of International travel this summer.

You can plan a trip to your old home town or contact friends from where you grew. up to see how much things have changed and where to start visiting once you've arrived.

