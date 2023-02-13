The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 14, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Tuesday, February 14, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Today's Moon changes zodiac signs to enter Sagittarius which rules the Temperance tarot card.

Temperance encourages us to live a life of moderation, which is at odds with today's numerological energy of a Life Path 5, the Freedom Seeker.

A Sagittarius Moon makes the day ideal for travel, exercising, doing things that release pressure.

The Sagittarius Moon paired with Temperance and a 5 energy encourages planning for self-care that encourages rest and relaxation should we hit a few snags in our plans.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Tuesday, February 14, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Knight of Swords, reversed

OK, so you rushed ahead of yourself only to later realize you need to back peddle to safety. This is just a bump in the journey, Aries. You'll see things you missed. In no time, you'll be back in the ring again.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The High Priestess

Your intuition is spot on. You could tell something was up from the beginning. Why pretend that everything is alright because others think you're wrong. Stand back and observe. The show is about to unfold.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords, reversed

Someone else got the job you wanted, and it hurts to think they were the better candidate. It takes time to let this blow to your ego settle, but get back in the ring and keep sending out resumes. You'll land the job of your dreams soon enough.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords, reversed

People can only fight for so long and then they feel exhausted by the drama. Count your lucky stars. This one is over!

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Swords, reversed

You've healed. The person who betrayed you dealt a fatal blow, but here you are like a phoenix rising back again from the ashes.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The World, reversed

Your luck is not going to run out, but it might feel that way for a bit. You have to double down on your efforts and work a little bit harder. You may not see quick results, but the foundation you set now will be lasting.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Pentacles, reversed

Don't overspend. You may be feeling confident right now because everything is going so well. Money can leave as quickly as you earned it. Be frugal, Libra. It's a good practice this week.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to nest and make your home look as beautiful as you know it can be. Plant some seeds in your home garden. Update the pillows or redesign the bathroom to refresh the look of your home.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: King of Cups, reversed

When a person tries to invalidate your feelings or experiences you feel the hurt down to your bones. Today, you are internalizing a lot of the hurt you've experienced due to someone else's insensitivity. Bring it up when you finally feel strong enough to address the problem.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Six of Wands, reversed

Childhood is over, and adulting is not easy to do. Make time for play and allow yourself to experience moments of simplicity when life feels less burdensome and more carefree.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Emperor, reversed

You're not going to argue with a person just because they have decided to poke the bear. You're so much better than that, Aquarius. The only way you'll allow yourself to become angry is if you decide to do so. And, today is not that today.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have a good group of people and allies in your corner. When you are starting a new business it can be both exhausting and exhilarating. You have support and love to help you see your project through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.