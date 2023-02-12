The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, February 13, 2023

Today’s energy turns bright and loving as the universe conspires to take aim with Cupid’s arrow in preparation for Valentine’s Day tomorrow.

February is turning into a quite different energetic period than January. With all planets direct, there is a focus on moving ahead, new beginnings and changes.

This is amplified by the overabundance of Aries energy which only increases as the month goes on, but for all that fire, there still seems to be the need for patience.

This is the theme of February, that patience and action both must be in balance. Unlike months or even years before, there is not rushing ahead simply to do something.

It is practicing a pause to look at the situation and see what lessons are present within it and what that means for the choices that you want to make for your life.

Today though, after last week's important union between Jupiter in Aries and the North Node in Taurus, the energy lightens making more room for love.

The Last Quarter Moon occurs today in Scorpio before edging into Sagittarius in the evening hours.

Last Quarter Moons are a chance for you to reflect on the current lunar cycle echoing to the Full Moon in Leo at the start of the month.

Since the time of the Full Moon in Leo, it is important to notice what has come up around the themes of accountability, responsibility, and release.

Using the Last Quarter Moon, you can then tap into the power here so that you can free yourself from the fears, doubts or even situations that have stolen the time and energy that you want to devote to what you are truly passionate about.

This sets the stage for the harmony that is created by the Scorpio Moon and Venus in Pisces which helps you feel the love within for yourself and for others more profoundly.

It enriches connections and encourages passion and commitment as it sets up the perfect environment for love.

But that is only the beginning because once the Scorpio Moon has a romantic interlude with Neptune in Pisces, it becomes all about romance and intimacy.

Although Valentine’s Day is tomorrow, the universe is giving you a head start today with the ability to let go of the important things that may be going on in your life and instead just simply enjoy the moments of love that you can.

Today teaches you that at times receiving the good that life has to offer can feel even more challenging than the hard moments.

At times highlighting that you become conditioned to expect things to not work out or to always feel lacking in some way so that when they begin to turn and suddenly feel like everything you have always wanted is coming towards you – it can be challenging to receive.

The more that you trust in the good moments though, the more you will end up receiving.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, February 13, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

The Moon in your zodiac sign today casts the best kind of love glow over you and your life. You are a passionate and emotional person but that is not dependent upon anyone else, or even a relationship because those are qualities which are within you.

Today as the Moon moves through your sign igniting sultry energy, try looking at it as an opportunity to make love to every moment of your day. That sensuality and desire you bring to your relationship can be extended into every area of your life.

Venus and Neptune activate themes of commitment, but if that is not in the cards, then embrace the new level of joyful self-expression that this introduces into your life. Use this to fall even deeper in love with yourself and to remember that anything anyone else does or feels will only be second to what you already are for yourself.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Today is not about love and romance for you, but also luck. The Scorpio Moon will be highlighting themes around travel, expansion, abundance and even discovering a deeper sense of spirituality. Scorpio rules all matters of luck for you so when it crosses paths with Venus and Neptune in Love, it is looking at how it will trigger opportunities within these areas for you.

When it comes to love, you seem to have written the book on it, but it does not mean that you cannot learn a few new things. Let today surprise you Pisces. Believe in things turning out better than you could have ever imagined. Trust that just going with the flow will allow in all the love, passion, and connection that you desire.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

What you do not know does not protect you, but instead distracts you. You love to explore far-reaching horizons but sometimes that little book of truth sitting right in front of you seems too big to take on. Today offers you an interesting opportunity between exploring your unconscious and your home life.

The Scorpio Moon moves through the deepest part of your life today asking you to take responsibility for something that has been affecting the choices you are making in your home and family life. This may even be about a romantic relationship. The good news is that you should finally feel like you are freeing yourself from something big today that also at the same time allows you to embrace more romance with a loving partner.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.