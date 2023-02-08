The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 9, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, February 9, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

We have a romantic Moon for the next few days. The Moon enters Libra bringing focus to relationships, affection and the goodness we can express when in a relationship that's healthy for us.

To find out more about your love horoscope, read your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, February 09, 2023:

Aries

You may feel emotionally sensitive today. Jupiter, the planet of luck and expansion, connects with Chiron, the planet of wounding in your sign.

What you experience today may be a glimpse into what type of work you will do to help heal others, as you have learned to heal yourself.

Taurus

Love can turn enemies into friends.

Someone who once stabbed you in the back may finally see their part in the problem. An apology could be coming your way.

Gemini

Friends have an amazingly positive impact on you today. When you need a pick-me-up or want to hear a good story to brighten up your day, it's a friend who will be there for you.

Cancer

You may meet someone special through a friend at work. People sometimes make the best matchmakers.

Your single days could be a text or phone call away. A friend may know a person who is unique and designed just for you.

Leo

Travel can do you some good as getting away from it all may help you to process your thoughts and feelings without the distractions of your usual routine or place to live.

It takes time to change your life around, and a small trip can be perfect for helping you see things in a new light.

Virgo

Sometimes when you open your heart to the wrong person it leaves you feeling exposed and vulnerable.

Telling an ex that you are no longer wishing to have contact is a brave first step. Now that you are flying solo, you can choose to work on your emotional healing.

Libra

Some endings are not forever. A person you still love may finally come back to you to say they would like to try again. Your friends and family may advise you not to, but your gut may be saying to give things another chance. With a little bit of luck and a lot of love, things could be taking a turn for the better.

Scorpio

Deciding to be healthy together is easy but the follow-through is the tough part. You may each want to give in on your health kick to go to a restaurant or skip the gym. Remember the promises you made to yourself that this would be both of your year! Be true to the commitment.

Sagittarius

Romance can feel so good that it's also painful. You are finally ready to move on from the past and your guard down. When you experience kindness and love, try not to think of an ex and how they were the opposite.

They are in the past, and this new experience is part of your present and future.

Capricorn

Be an opportunist. A chance to buy your own place may at first seem like a daunting task to do, but today, you may find the home of your dreams within your budget. Put some time into looking and see what you discover.

Aquarius

Today a conversation helps you to see things in a new light and to grow stronger and closer to your person. Your life begins to take on new meaning, and you may feel like you're falling into love.

Pisces

You cannot buy love, but you can invest in your relationship to bring out the best in you both.

Today, money can be a hot topic of discussion and even though times ae tough, your faith will always help you pull through.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.