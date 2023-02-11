The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On Sunday, February 12, 2023

Each day is an opportunity for people to feel lucky in love, and when the stars align in a certain way three zodiac signs often find themselves to be the luckiest, according to the daily love horoscope.

When it comes to lucky moments, we first look to Jupiter because it rules luck. Right now, Jupiter is in Aries, which implies quick starts and new beginnings for all of us this month. But specifically on Sunday, February 12, 2023, it's the Moon and Uranus that creates opportunities for Virgo, Capricorn, and Aquarius in their love lives and romantic relationships.

Sunday brings great joy in the world of love and romance, but it's not for the faint of heart. If we are to get the best out of this day and it's helpful transit, Moon opposite Uranus, then we need to understand lucky girl syndrome or that in order to get the prize, we have to compete for the gold.

What this means, essentially, is that nothing comes easy in love, but oh how rich the rewards are, if only we try.

The lucky transit of the day, the Moon opposite Uranus, is one that stimulates the heart. Nobody is going to be falling asleep on their loved one today.

In fact, romance on this day takes place when couples really put effort into doing things together.

Uranus energy tends to be wild but creative, and it's the kind of energy that can inspire two people to join together to get into something crafty, or ambitious.

What's different about this day is that it's not really about meeting one's true love, or getting over an argument; it's about couples being together — the kicker is in the 'two.' This day is not about being alone, thinking loving thoughts.

It's about what two people can do with their creative energy if they put their minds to it. And so, when we create, we feel good.

We feel successful. Creation is our birthright, and when we find out that days like this exist, we jump on them.

Another avenue might be sports; for couples who enjoy both playing sports and spectating, there will more than likely be a game around to shout over, with glee, ferociousness and just plain fun. Today is that day. Go team!

Which three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on February 12, 2023?

Read on to find out more.

1. Luckiest in love: Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Because you are very practical and methodical, the Moon opposite Uranus works well with your personality and puts you in the position of being the leader today. How that works in your love life is like this: today you will get an idea that you feel is just brilliant.

You'll immediately see this idea as something that can be shared and delighted in — whatever it may be. You'll want to include your romantic partner in everything you do, because you feel so good about the potential outcome.

Transits like Moon opposite Uranus are only helpful to the couples who wish to transcend pettiness; this transit helps the lifers, the ones who have decided to commit themselves body, soul and mind to the one they love. With that kind of strength as a foundation, you and your partner will be able to map out a super interesting future together.

2. Luckiest in love: Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

There's something that's about to change today, and that is how you treat your partner in love. You've come to realize that you are responsible for your own reactions, meaning, you now know that you tend to overreact and then pull back, leaving them in the lurch.

Today, during the Moon opposite Uranus, you'll see that you need to play an important part in the mending of your relationship, as it really isn't 'all their fault.' Taking responsibility for your part in all of this will free you.

Without the burden of having to carry around an accusatory attitude, you'll now be free to love your person without instantly blaming them for the world's disasters. This transit, moon opposition Uranus, brings surprises, and those surprises are usually uplifting and educational. Be prepared to love your partner again, because it's ON.

3. Luckiest in love: Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You like your lovers like you like your lessons: honest, informative and forever growing into something special. Today brings you and your partner one great lesson in particular, and that is that you both need to stay on the ball, if this thing is to work. Use this day, with its amazing transit, Moon opposition Uranus, to get back into the joy of things.

If you've been slacking, or growing bored of the routine, then change it up.

Use that insane Uranus energy to blow the lid of your creativity. If your partner is artistic, musical or literary, then you might find that what they put out today will inspire you to do something similar. You are working with synergistic energy today; you will affect each other, and the results will be stellar. Do not doubt that this relationship can grow and grow — it's already on its way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.