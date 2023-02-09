The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Won't Commit To Love During Mercury In Aquarius On February 10, 2023

It's easy enough to figure out why a person might want to avoid committing to a romantic relationship, but one thing we might not consider is that, on a day like today, during Mercury in Aquarius, we want to be single because we have 'better things to do.' That might sound cold at first, but let's work this one out.

While it's always assumed that we don't, won't or can't commit our fidelity to another person because we are afraid of commitment, or simply because we're shy or cold. Those are the easy reasons, and they read as negative.

The positive reasons are equally as easy, and that's how Mercury in Aquarius shows up; this transit doesn't keep us from committing...it shows us that we need to be somewhere else as a whole person free from restraint.

You see, this transit is very special; it revs up our engines to such a degree that during it, we may find our true purpose...and if all that rings true to us, we will want to go after it. That means there's no time for commitment. There's time to save the world, but no time for lovey-dovey.

Certain zodiac signs know exactly what I'm talking about here. Love is just as fine and dandy as it ever was, it's just not the thing we can sign on for at this point in time, simply because we feel the call to be somewhere else.

And so, on February 10, 2023, during the transit of Mercury in Aquarius, many of us will make the decision to pursue goals that are not related to loving one person. It's OK, it's a good thing, signs. When we hear that call, we have to run, so run wild and free — and make it worthwhile.

The three zodiac signs who can't commit during Mercury in Aquarius on February 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

There's a reason why you can't commit, and it's because you don't want to. It's that simple. Sure, you know what commitment is all about, and you're totally into it...if you were another person. But the thing is, you are you, and YOU are on to something big in your professional life and honestly, you don't need the distractions right now.

While it's nice to know you can be in a committed relationship, it's also nice to know that you can pursue your career goals and actually achieve them, if the timing is right. So, to control the timing, you will utilize the power behind Mercury in Aquarius, and you will make it known that, right now, you are not interested in a full time relationship. Maybe later, but now is for your career. You are willing to casually date, but not commit. And that's just fine, Gemini.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You have always loved the idea of a great relationship, and you've had your share of good and bad ones. What you've come to realize is that being in a relationship takes...everything.

It's time consuming and requires you to do so many things that you don't want to do. You'd rather not be selfish, so you take yourself out of the equation — you are honest with those who show interest in you. What others don't understand about you in particular, Sagittarius, is that you are content on your own, and that the love you need is that which is found on the creative path.

It's not that you don't need a romantic partner, but during Mercury in Aquarius, you can admit to yourself that, while it might be nice, it's not really your trip. You are fine on your own, and in your head, it's something like, "if it ain't broke, don't fix it." You aren't broken, so you feel you need no fixing.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Commitment isn't something you ever take seriously, and this is because you are up front and honest about your feelings; you readily offer this information to anyone who might be interested in you, romantically, because you don't want to mislead anyone.

You cannot commit because you know yourself; you are a somewhat wild and free individual and you like it that way. While Mercury in Aquarius rules the sky, you'll feel even more like yourself in this regard; you are a loner, and you like it that way.

You may even have to let someone down today, but if that's the case, that might mean that this person has not listened to you, as you have always been very clear: "no commitment for me." Mercury aids you with proper communication today, and you will get your point across.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.