The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, February 10, 2023

Today things turn a bit more interesting in the cosmos as Mercury spends its last day in Capricorn succumbing to the intensity of Pluto.

Mercury is the planet known as the master of the mind.

It rules your self-talk, how you think, and even those important conversations that you have within your life.

Mercury is the planet to have on your side as you make plans, start new projects, or even have that important moment in your life that feels like it changes everything.

Without Mercury’s help, you could find yourself in a rabbit hole of stumbling doubt and confused words.

In Capricorn Mercury had to slow down a bit, as it prefers the mental quickness of detailed orientated zodiac signs.

But there is always a purpose, even in the slowness, and so you were asked to take your time about making plans and figuring things out.

You were challenged to test the stability of situations and relationships so that you could figure out what was worth investing further into and what needed to be cleared away together.

Mercury in Capricorn deals with logistics, not the creative or emotional side of life.

You have the conversations that you need to but may not necessarily be sharing any deepest or darkest secrets — well, until today that is.

Pluto is in the very last degree of Capricorn as it prepares to enter Aquarius at the end of March.

This slow-moving planet has been in Capricorn since 2008, which regardless of the sign has been a time of immense growth and change so you can feel more stable and grounded in your life.

But the last degree of a zodiac sign is known as the end of an era, or the degree of fate.

Today both Mercury and Pluto descend into their own end of an era which of course is what happens the closer to your fate you get.

Everything must end for something else to begin, and in this case, it is about realizing what has ended in your life that is still hanging around like forgotten cobwebs in the corner of a room you rarely visit.

This is where your intuition comes in today.

Because there is importance, certainty, intensity, and yes, even clarity, but to be able to receive it and download means that you will have to trust your inner self.

There will be logic, no posting of road signs so you know where you have been and where you will be going, but only the sound of your own heart and the beat of truth that will keep pushing you to learn and understand more.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the keeper of all you do not or do not want to know.

It is the gatekeeper of your soul’s secrets and as Mercury passes through it means that there will be no shortage of important conversations or new perspectives.

Mercury helps you talk about what matters and what has been on your mind so that you can move forward knowing without a shadow of a doubt that you are exactly where you are meant to be.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, February 10, 2023:

1. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

If today feels uncomfortable to you, it is time to ask yourself why you are avoiding it. There is an immense amount of energy here that is pointing to some major shifts within your life and at this point, they are going to occur whether you want them to or not.

It seems that no matter how much has shifted, change still is not your favorite endeavor and you will still go to great lengths to avoid it altogether. But today should lighten that resolve and make you see things in a new light.

You can of course continue to pretend that you do not see the writing on the walls surrounding you, especially when it comes to your domestic life, but it does not mean that it is going to go away. Instead of leaning into what comes up, being open to exploring your feelings, and trying to be honest with yourself, it just may be what you have needed all along.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today is an especially powerful day for you as Mercury and Pluto are not just moving through the fated degree of Capricorn together, but it is happening within the part of your life that governs the subconscious.

Capricorn energy rules your unconscious sector that holds secrets, hidden truths, and deep realizations that have yet to be uncovered. Pluto is at home here and it has proved incredibly beneficial for you as you have moved through so much healing, and gaining new awareness, but it is now the end of an era. Because it is time to take all you have learned and processed and move ahead with them in your life.

There is an old book of wounding that exists on the shelf of your heart. And while you know what it is, you still reread it from time to time as if it feels safer than allowing yourself to toss it out altogether. Today’s shift hopefully will allow you to do just that so that you do not miss what is coming together right in front of you.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Yesterday brought the chance for reconnection with your personal life as you have been more focused on your own growth, career, and even just life experiences. This is about bringing balance in your life because as the water sign that you are, you can almost fool yourself at times into thinking you can be satisfied with simply home and love. Those are two beautiful qualities of an amazing life, but it does not mean that you should feel guilty if you want more.

Today’s energy gives you the chance to truly end that era of your life where it had to be about everyone but you. Hopefully, you and your romantic partner have been able to move through this period of growth together, learning that the healthier and happier you are, the better you will be in all facets of your life.

This should allow some of those old fears or even just ways of relating to them to pass by for good. In some cases, as this is the final degree, you may have to talk about how your relationship has changed, but if you remember everything that is happening to you, then you also will always find the light in every situation.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.