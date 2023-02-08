The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On February 9, 2023

Something interesting is about to happen today, and it revolves around being open-minded and able to compromise. Today's major transit is the Moon in Libra, and what this gives us — most especially what it brings three zodiac signs in particular — is the desire to get along. It's not as if we're fighting it out today, but getting to the place where we finally can sit in peace, with our partners, is part of today's journey.

During the Libra Moon, we want peace, we want harmony. Doesn't sound like a tough request, but if we really do want this, then we have to know that we're part of that equation and that it's not all about 'meet my expectation.' It's about compromise and willingness to accept what it is that we are working with. Today can put us on a very smooth path, and for the signs who 'feel' this transit the most, what we can look forward to is a very lucky, very 'caring' day, comprised of listening and paying attention.

Libra Moon is a beautiful and beneficial transit for all people, but if you are someone in love or someone who wants their love life to be as loving as it can be, then it's time to open your heart to the moon in Libra. Today brings luck in the form of taking the time out to be at peace with your partner. If you are able to see the good in it all, then you will be able to continue to manifest it in the most positive of ways. A loving day, indeed.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on February 9, 2023:

1. Cancer

June 21 - July 22)

You may be on the precipice of something wonderful, Cancer when it comes to your love relationship. What's happening is that during the Libra Moon, you'll not only want to work with your partner on whatever it is that the two of you feel like ironing out but on this day, February 9, you'll find that this whole 'working together' thing is a lot more fun than you thought it would be. It's as if you never gave certain sides to your relationship a chance, for whatever reasons...perhaps fear, or inhibition.

Whatever kept you from feeling perfect harmony was something you pushed aside. Out of sight, out of mind...but was that such a good idea, considering how well you get along in just about every way? The Libra Moon will soothe any fears you have about the future; the consternation is on today, and during this day, you and your partner will feel very successful about what you share together.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You are always ripe for a good Libra Moon transit, whether you are conscious of it or not. You naturally crave harmonious situations, and any kind of drama repels you. On this day, you'll find that you get opportunities to show your good side and that the person you are involved with is not only open to you, but they want to take this good feeling even further.

Today you can expect to figure things out intelligently; this is not the day for arguing or even disagreeing with each other. You'll want to be with your partner, and you'll notice that the subject matters of what you speak about together are slightly different; it's as if you both 'suddenly and out of nowhere' wish to spend quality time together, going over both old memories and new beginnings. The name of the game is compatibility, and it seems you and your partner have that going on.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Days like this are few and far between, and for you, Pisces, it's like a dream come true. Honestly, all you really want is to know that you and your partner are on the same page.

You want to know that you are heading in the same direction and that no surprise drama is going to pop out and snag you. You want predictability because it's something you can count on, and you want your partner to be there with all of that because you can't see your life without this person in it.

And all is well on that count, because this lovely transit, Libra Moon, is all about keeping the peace, letting you have your feelings of security, and nudging you into a state of acceptance. When you accept, then you expect nothing more. You are happy to simply live in the love you have, and on this day, it will feel all the more special.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.