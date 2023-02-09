The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On February 10, 2023

OK, hang on to yourselves, because today is going to come with a few shaky moments. We are working with the energy that comes off of the transit Mercury conjunct Pluto in Capricorn, and this means that, if we are prone to being offended, or easily taken aback, we might as well book our padded room now, because today is the day when three zodiac signs feel like every single thing is a personal affront.

February 10, 2023 is not as serious as it feels, but try telling yourself that when you're freaking out over the smallest detail.

Mercury conjunct Pluto can be very helpful; it's just not going to be that way today, February 10, 2023. This transit is good for when we want to influence others; it can definitely deliver the gift of gab, as they say, and many political speakers do well during Mercury conjunct Pluto.

However, certain signs do NOT do well during Mercury conjunct Pluto, and what we may see today are hurt feelings, bruised egos (definitely that) and a touch of paranoia, for the win.

What's going to be weirdly obvious is in how we take things personally, especially when we have nothing to do with whatever was just said or done. We take offense at strangers today, in fact, this is one of those terrible 'road rage' days, where tempers flare and everybody seems like everybody else's enemy.

We would do ourselves a good turn today by trusting in the universe, while knowing that if we look for trouble, we will indeed find it. Keep to yourself if possible, and stay kind, signs. Keep it nice.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on February 10, 2023:

1. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

This is the kind of day when you know you're wrong and yet, you can't help yourself...you just keep on adding gasoline to the fire, come what may. You have let go of the stopper that holds you back emotionally, and now, you can't even think about stopping.

You are on a roll today, and you are hellbent on finding someone to hurt.

Oh yes, that obvious. While it's true that we all occasionally lash out at people simply because we're frustrated over something, but today seems to bring you a frustration that is so big that you'll take anyone; you want to lay the law down, and during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you'll go out of your way to scare the heck out of someone, just for laughs. You are not this cruel, Gemini, but Mercury conjunct Pluto brings out a side to you that you may want to monitor. Keep the peace, reject the fight.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Your fight is for relevance today, Leo. You want to be thought of. You want to remain important. You want to know that you are still here, still valid, still...relevant. And because you sense that you are no longer number one, you silently freak out.

That's how Mercury conjunct Pluto affects Leo people; it heightens your paranoia and lets you think that you are being left out, somehow. While that sounds very specific, it's just the truth.

You want to be number one, and now that you're not, you're going to whine about it until someone tells you that you are perfect, the only one, the best of the best and worthy of all the attention you should be getting.

You want a YES factory by your side today, and when nobody volunteers for the job of saying yes to your every desire, you will plummet into despair, which is another way of saying, the pity party starts now.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Being that it's quite easy for you to be offended at any given moment, today should knock you so far off your block that your head will spin. And when your head stops spinning, you'll notice that nothing has changed; you aren't able to influence anything around you, and nothing is working in your favor.

However, during Mercury conjunct Pluto, you have to realize that this transit is like a fire that you feed; if you give it the kindling of your raw emotional state, it will eat it up like a snack and demand more.

Your emotions are on the line today and that makes being a Virgo all the more difficult, because it's hard for you to just 'take it.' You always want revenge; you always want payback and sometime it consumes you. Today is that day, Virgo. You may find yourself lost in thoughts of vengeance.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.