The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign For February 7, 2023

Today's horoscope for Tuesday, February 7, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

Are you a big ideas person or someone who pays attention to the small details? Today's Moon in Virgo is a signal that despite all that's going on we are watching the bottom line closely.

The Moon in Virgo is earthy energy, and she brings her a fancy for details and a desire to tend to what needs to be fixed.

If you have a DIY project or something important to focus on, today's perfect for going DND and completing your work.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

You have a goal in sight, but someone may be trying to distract you from your work. Today can be made for dreamers, but your stubborn side helps you stick to your tasks and get things completed.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

You are no quitter, Taurus. When you have a big dream or goal you want to see to the end, few things can hold you back. An obstacle in your path may appear today, but you can find the workaround.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Family dynamics are sometimes problematic, especially when someone acts passively aggressively to manipulate others. You see through their act and can dodge the tactics without causing any drama.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Sometimes you must stand your ground and let the other person change their mind. You may feel like you are standing alone in a position and that others are winning a debate. Time proves to be on your side. Patience wins.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

The temptation to buy now is real, but holding out for a better price is smart. Today, you can avoid making a purchase you'll regret later. What you think you need at this moment, may actually wait for another day and a deal that feels reasonable to you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

You are ready to take action. You have been holding off from doing something that you find necessary. The window of opportunity is opening for you. Confident or afraid, you'll take action and brave this journey through to the end.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

The past can pull you in due to your sentimental side. You shut a door a while ago, and now a person may try to reenter your life with a logical explanation. Ask yourself, "Does this really change things for you?" If the answer is no, hold on to your resolve.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Today, you stand in the gap for a good friend who needs hand-holding and reassurance. Your courage may need to be borrowed. You demonstrate true companionship and unconditional love in a way that is needed, felt and understood.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You take on a leadership role and make tough projects fun to do. Your humor helps others laugh and see the workplace as friendly and inviting. This is a great day for you due to your attitude and dedication to teamwork.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

You can't change other people's beliefs or minds, but you can pray for them. You may disagree with decisions made by people you love, so rather than nag them repeatedly, take your petitions to your higher power. The universe is always listening.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Once you have given something away, you forget about it. Others may hold a grudge, keep score or think about what they want to have back in return. Today, you're the giver, and you donate without any strings attached.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Love takes time to grow, and even if your relationship needs a bit more TLC than you want to give, something inside you may give you the strength you need. You can make it through one more day, and it makes a positive impact on your partnership.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.