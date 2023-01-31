The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On February 1, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Wednesday, February 1, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Wednesday, February 01, 2023:

Aries

Healing takes time; learning to release the past is not always a cut-and-dry situation. Today, reflection guides the way toward wholeness, and you grow from each new way of saying goodbye to what no longer fits your needs.

Taurus

Friendships help fill in the gaps where loneliness sets in. Single, dating or coupled, one person may not be able to fulfill all of your emotional needs. Having good friends to talk with over hobbies, work, and other things you enjoy makes your life feel complete.

Gemini

Today, love may find its way to the backseat of your life. You have big projects to tend to, and romance may not feel convenient. Plan to do something later that you can look forward to.

Cancer

Self-help books can be a godsend when you can't go to a therapist but want to understand a problem in your relationship. Today, check out what titles are relative to your situation to see what might catch your eye.

Leo

Give because that's what it is you want to do. Sometimes you hear a whisper in your heart that someone you love is in need. You don't have to wait for a reason or even for them to let you know what's going. You could be the miracle worker today and reveal through your actions that the universe is always listening and bonding two people together with purpose.

Virgo

When you get close to someone, you go through ups and downs as you learn how to love each other. Today, you both may find a little bit of space helps you to appreciate the closeness you share. Silence, in reality, may truly be golden.

Libra

The little things add up to big gains in a relationship. When you or your partner make coffee or do breakfast in bed or serve each other to make life easier — all these things communicate deep, abiding love without having to say a single word.

Scorpio

Family dynamics can make or break a relationship. Sometimes it's better to keep certain relatives at a distance when your relationship is going through some things. Protect your privacy to see if a little more peace enters your love life.

Sagittarius

It's good to talk about the future of your relationship. You may find out so much about your potential partner by listening intently. They have things to say, and their words help to reveal their heart.

Capricorn

Important conversations don't have to wait until there's a problem to talk about. Connecting with your partner on a deep level as frequently as possible is good. Today is one of those days where a heart-to-heart conversation helps clear the air and bring you closer to each other.

Aquarius

A couple's budget is a great way to reduce the stress of finances and to set boundaries when it comes to spending money. Commit to honoring your partner's wishes and be transparent about your own.

Pisces

Today self-care is the best way to express love. Tend to your mental and emotional health. Seek quality sleep and try to unplug from social media or things that can invite worrisome topics from the outside world.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.