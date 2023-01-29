The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 30, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Monday, January 30, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Monday, January 30, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: The Star

Look up, Aries. Life is filled with miracles and moments to remember. The universe is always looking out for you when you need it the most.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Ace of Wands

Start somewhere. You can’t manifest anything without being in the moment. Luck is work and it’s time for you to get going.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Seven of Cups

Silence is golden. Today”s work requires you to be still and let the process unfold. See what’s happening when you don’t force things on yourself or others

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Lovers

Your heart can be confused by what it feels. The land of what if is the road less traveled. You only know what is out there when you are willing to take the first step.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Six of Cups

Find your happiness. It’s the little things in life that matter. Aim for the sky but don’t forget to be thankful for what you have now.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Friends may be busy today and you might have lots to do but lack the energy. Use this time to connect with the source of life and tune into your inner voice.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Page of Cups

Listen to what’s said both verbally and figuratively. People will show you who they are. You don’t need to go searching for their secrets. People often tell on themselves.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Seven of Wands

It’s time to dream. Your quiet time is a blessing. Rather than fill it with noise, enjoy some solitude so you can think and plan ahead.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Life has its hard moments. Todays tears water tomorrow’s garden. When you see your life has less than you hoped it’s only because the seeds you plant haven’t bloomed yet. Be patient.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: King of Cups

Be true to yourself. Others may try to influence you to do better or lead a life they want you to achieve. What makes sense is following your heart.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: The Tower

Complicated days have their time limit. Every day becomes a yesterday. And there’s always a tomorrow in your future to look forward to.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Sun

A good thing is about to come to life. Don’t miss out on your chance to get your hands on a new adventure. Only you can block your blessings.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.