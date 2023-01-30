The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 30, 2023

Today brings an odd set of circumstances we will have to deal with if we finally make sense of this day. We're looking at the idea of doing the wrong thing...and justifying it here. That's a tough one, I realize, but think about this: is this something that only sometimes happens?

Of course, it is, and on this day, January 30, due to the transit of Moon trine Pluto, we will experience something similar. We will do the wrong thing, know we're doing it wrong, and defend it as if it were right. Convoluted, I know, but that's what those big human brains do all day long; they think of convoluted messes to get involved in.

OK, so this is similar to upholding a lie. If we lie, we need to lie to bolster it. And so on. When we choose to do something wrong, like...hurt someone or say something so nasty that someone will never get over our words...we automatically create a backup plan that allows us to get away with what we've done.

We want to walk away smelling like a rose, and during Moon trine Pluto, we might even think we can get away with it. But we can't, and that is why today is rough. Point blank, this one is going to take a lot of work.

So, three zodiac signs can expect to be humiliated today. Called out for being 'evil' or confronted on something that can't be explained. Today's reality is that it all can be avoided, but it won't be.

The human ego wants what it wants and will go to extreme lengths to pretend its motivation is pure. It's not. We will hurt someone, pretend it's 'all a joke,' and then we will be ostracized for lying so brazenly. Note the lesson ahead of time and learn from it.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 30, 2023:

1. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

What makes your day feel as rough as it might, is the idea that, on some level, you did think you were doing the right thing; in fact, you rarely go out of your way to do the wrong thing, and hurting people is SO not in your wheelhouse.

Yet, today has you caught between a rock and a hard place, and with Moon trine Pluto at the helm; you'll try to defend yourself and end up looking worse than you started.

You don't mean to do the wrong thing today, but you will get confused by something and by then, it will be too late. You're OK, Leo; you may have to do some damage control of the day is over. People love you, so your reputation, though somewhat tarnished, will remain intact.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

While you believe in loyalty and honesty, you don't always practice what you preach. Today is one of those days, and with Moon trine Pluto influencing your actions, you might find that you're on the verge of doing something very selfish, but the thought of owning that selfish act is too much to deal with, so you push it back to a 'safe place.'

This is called selective ignorance; today, that is what you'll be practicing. You may hurt someone and end up lying to save face; as that goes, it only worsens as lie after lie is revealed on this day, January 30, 2023. You should have stuck with the original plan, but you didn't, and because of this, your day will be filled with potholes that you will have to dance over to get back on your feet.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

You believe that if you keep your mouth shut, you won't be noticed, and the thing is, today is just not going to make it that easy for you. You are dealing with Moon trine Pluto, and moon trine Pluto's main goal is to mess with your integrity.

Recently, you've been involved with something that could only be called 'high drama.' It's a pain and a bore to you, but you are deeply embroiled in this drama, and so much of it has something to do with you.

So, instead of facing the music, you'll hide in the closet, but guess what? Your vibe is magnetic, and you'll attract all the drama into the closet. In other words, there's nowhere to hide today, so you'll up and take responsibility for whatever your share in this drama is.

