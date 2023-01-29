The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, January 30, 2023

In the final days of the first month of the new year, the energy turns exciting as if you have suddenly awakened and are seeing everything for the first time.

The day begins as the Moon shifts into Gemini, charging the energy with an inquisitive nature to explore.

The Moon governs your emotional self and true feelings when you become more courageous in Gemini to explore these often-hidden parts of yourself.

It is a day to explore what interests you, what pulls at you and what feels like it is connected to your passion.

The Moon in Gemini also brings the ability to share more deeply in conversations with others about your emotions.

Gemini is a talkative, expressive zodiac sign, and when the Moon is here, you become less shy or inhibited about talking about what matters to you and how you feel.

This sets the stage for a nonjudgmental but exploratory energy to the day, one that encourages your new sense of awakening so that you can test out the new clarity you are experiencing.

The Moon also harmonizes early with Pluto in Capricorn, causing you to feel lighter as if you are now a willing participant in the transformation process that is currently underway.

Regardless of the specifics of your life at this moment, with all planets now direct, this is a chance to surrender to whatever is in motion within your life.

To do that, you need to trust and be willing to let yourself be carried away from and to whoever is meant for you.

Often, when planets have turned direct, there is an excitable urgency within your mindset.

A chance to feel like you can finally breathe, and with that comes the ability to see things differently than you previously had.

The Moon and Pluto give you that sense of awakening. You are looking for excitement, adventures and reminding yourself that life is meant to be lived, not just survived.

As necessary as routines sometimes are within your life, there is also the reality that the best parts of life will not happen within any structures you have planned but instead in those you have not.

Surrendering to this exciting process, forgoing judgment or fears, allows you to embrace all the universe has to offer.

Once evening sets in; the Moon will move into a positive karmic touch point with Jupiter in Aries, satisfying those deep desires.

Socializing in the evening and making plans of any sort are favored.

Jupiter is the planet of expansion and abundance; in Aries, it reminds you that you only get what you want by going after it.

The work you put into something is connected directly to what you can achieve. Within these moments, you can discover how big and amazing life can be once you allow yourself to awaken to the unexpected.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Monday, January 30, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

With Jupiter in your sign, you will be stretched to become a higher version of yourself this year. In Aries, the coming year will become all about you, your needs, your beliefs and even your desires. This will change various aspects of your life, but it is all for your greater purpose to no longer think small when you are gone to live as big as the universe.

It is not about fame or wealth but about being able to live as authentically as you can and trusting that as you lean into your truth, everything else will respond to that energy.

Today, as the Moon unites with Jupiter in Aries, it will activate themes of communication about your perspective and beliefs regarding life. Use this opportunity to not only think through what you want but talk through it as well.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Today is an incredibly exciting day for you as the Moon talks to Pluto in Capricorn and Jupiter in Aries. Capricorn energy rules transformation and intimacy within your life, while Aries governs your social circles and friendships.

This is a day to make the most of, to get out, make plans, have fun, and do something to shake up whatever routine you have been in. Mars is still in your zodiac sign for another two months, but this is your chance to use that powerful, ambitious energy to create fun and joy. Life will always have an element of unexpectedness, which means creating magic for an air sign is also possible.

Use today’s energy to shake up whatever has felt stagnant, to let go of what saps your energy and instead make today about refueling your inner cup. When you feel full, so are the possibilities around you.

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Today offers you a chance to reconnect with the work you need to do to improve your life. It is a day for making plans, making amends and incorporating a healthier perspective into your life. Pluto in Capricorn will help to open your eyes to see things in a new light, which will allow you to understand that it is not a matter of who is right or wrong, but instead, being able to find that space where all perspectives are allowed and valid.

As this occurs, Jupiter in Aries is drawing your focus on your home environment as the Gemini Moon is helping to improve the overall healthiness of your inner self and your life. Part of this is opening up and being more vulnerable with expressing your thoughts and feelings to others, but it is also about being in that safe space for those around you to do the same.

Because your home environment is being activated today, this could also deal with a committed relationship. This is your chance to truly start improving things in the way you have been hoping for.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.