Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For February 2023

By Valeria Black — Written on Jan 31, 2023
Photo: Marvluex via Canva
It's February, and the Year of the Rabbit has started on the right foot! That means new opportunities and adventures waiting for you to seize them. Are you ready?
Of course, if you are like most of us, you probably want to know if February will be a lucky month for you. We've got you covered.
Here are the luckiest days of the month for each Chinese zodiac sign for February 2023.
But first, what's the overall energy of February for everyone when it comes to luck?
RELATED: Chinese Zodiac Sign Monthly Horoscope For February 2023
It looks like February will be a mixed bag, especially if you are an active job-seeker. Your energy and drive are at an all-time high, but many of the places you are auditioning or applying to are not the right fit for you.
Just remember: whatever the cosmic calendar might look like when it comes to luck, you always have the power to tip things in your favor in life and love if you go that extra mile.
Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in February 2023:
Rat
Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020
Luckiest Day: February 14th
Whatever you do, any moves you make, make them before Pisces season begins. Your lucky days appear to be in the first half of February.
Not that the remaining days will be a dumpster fire. You might experience some rejections, that's all.
RELATED: People Who Bounce Back After Being Rejected Have One Psychological Trait In Common
Ox
Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021
Luckiest Day: February 2nd
You may want to shrug off the cautionary messages from your elders this month, but it looks like they know something you don't. Take heed, especially if they are concerned about your friends' circle.
RELATED: Why You Shouldn't Hold Onto A Friendship Just Because Of Nostalgia
Tiger
Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022
Luckiest Day: February 27th
You will make your own luck in February. So be extra careful of the decisions you make. Some will work out well for you. Others, not so much.
April will be a much luckier month for you overall.
RELATED: The Scientific Reason Why People Make Bad Decisions When They Fall In Love
Rabbit
Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023
Luckiest Day: February 3rd
The entire month of February will be extremely auspicious and blessed for you. It's also the Year of the Rabbit, so of course! You will receive a ton of money and blessings.
Take advantage of this up-draft right now. Don't sleep on it.
RELATED: 15 Mysterious Ways The Universe Communicates With You (So Pay Attention!)
Dragon
Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012
Luckiest Day: February 3rd
Some of you might find yourself in an unrequited love kind of situation in February. Interestingly, there's someone who likes you a lot but who you are not interested in.
Your career will do well in February though. Take decisive actions.
RELATED: 12 Simple Ways To Communicate With The Universe & Get What You Want
Snake
Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013
Luckiest Day: February 2nd
A lot of zodiac signs have lucky days at the beginning of February and it could be the Lunar New Year festival.
In general, your luck will shine when you take calculated risks this month. Just make sure to consider who your enemies and competitors are before you set your plans into motion.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Mortal Enemies
Horse
Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014
Luckiest Day: February 22nd
If you are starting at a University in February, the day before your classes begin will be lucky for you.
This month is also powerful for manifestation rituals. So take advantage of this energy!
RELATED: How To Use The Power Of Manifestation To Get What You Want In Life
Goat
Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015
Luckiest Day: February 8th
Be careful of lies and lying friends this month. And make sure your actions do not inadvertently harm another. It will come back to bite you later.
And if you are thinking of changing your department or job to get away from an authority figure, you should.
RELATED: 8 Ways To Get Rid Of Bad Karma So You Can Live With A Clean Slate
Monkey
Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016
Luckiest Day: February 14th
February is not going to be a very lucky month for you. So hold on tight. It looks like you need to clear out something from your life before good luck can come in.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: 10 Ways To Rid Yourself Of Bad Luck, Curses & Negative Energy
Rooster
Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017
Luckiest Day: February 23rd
The entire month of February will be very lucky for you. Especially in your career and finances. Some of you may get a promotion or a raise/bonus.
RELATED: Psychic Zodiac Signs, Ranked From Most To Least Able To Read Your Mind
Dog
Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018
Luckiest Day: February 2nd
If you are in a relationship with a Year of the Goat person, read their message as well. It looks like your fates are intertwined in a problematic way.
Do not be complacent in February. Your luck depends on you taking action when your intuition tells you to.
RELATED: The 6 Most Intuitive Zodiac Signs In Astrology Who Read People Very Well
Pig
Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019
Luckiest Day: February 14th
The entire month of February will be very lucky for you. 2023 will be a very lucky year for you!
If you are planning to invest your money in a business or stocks, go for it.
RELATED: 4 Zodiac Signs That Are Good With Money
More for You:
Valeria Black is a tarot reader and astrology nerd with a dash of wicked humor on the side. Follow her on Instagram for more.