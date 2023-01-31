Each Chinese Zodiac Sign's Luckiest Day Of The Month For February 2023

It's February, and the Year of the Rabbit has started on the right foot! That means new opportunities and adventures waiting for you to seize them. Are you ready?

Of course, if you are like most of us, you probably want to know if February will be a lucky month for you. We've got you covered.

Here are the luckiest days of the month for each Chinese zodiac sign for February 2023.

But first, what's the overall energy of February for everyone when it comes to luck?

It looks like February will be a mixed bag, especially if you are an active job-seeker. Your energy and drive are at an all-time high, but many of the places you are auditioning or applying to are not the right fit for you.

Just remember: whatever the cosmic calendar might look like when it comes to luck, you always have the power to tip things in your favor in life and love if you go that extra mile.

Each Chinese zodiac sign's luckiest day of the month in February 2023:

Rat

Birth years: 1936, 1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020

Luckiest Day: February 14th

Whatever you do, any moves you make, make them before Pisces season begins. Your lucky days appear to be in the first half of February.

Not that the remaining days will be a dumpster fire. You might experience some rejections, that's all.

Ox

Birth years: 1937, 1949, 1961, 1973, 1985, 1997, 2009, 2021

Luckiest Day: February 2nd

You may want to shrug off the cautionary messages from your elders this month, but it looks like they know something you don't. Take heed, especially if they are concerned about your friends' circle.

Tiger

Birth years: 1938, 1950, 1962, 1974, 1986, 1998, 2010, 2022

Luckiest Day: February 27th

You will make your own luck in February. So be extra careful of the decisions you make. Some will work out well for you. Others, not so much.

April will be a much luckier month for you overall.

Rabbit

Birth years: 1939, 1951, 1963, 1975, 1987, 1999, 2011, 2023

Luckiest Day: February 3rd

The entire month of February will be extremely auspicious and blessed for you. It's also the Year of the Rabbit, so of course! You will receive a ton of money and blessings.

Take advantage of this up-draft right now. Don't sleep on it.

Dragon

Birth years: 1940, 1952, 1964, 1976, 1988, 2000, 2012

Luckiest Day: February 3rd

Some of you might find yourself in an unrequited love kind of situation in February. Interestingly, there's someone who likes you a lot but who you are not interested in.

Your career will do well in February though. Take decisive actions.

Snake

Birth years: 1941, 1953, 1965, 1977, 1989, 2001, 2013

Luckiest Day: February 2nd

A lot of zodiac signs have lucky days at the beginning of February and it could be the Lunar New Year festival.

In general, your luck will shine when you take calculated risks this month. Just make sure to consider who your enemies and competitors are before you set your plans into motion.

Horse

Birth years: 1930, 1942, 1954, 1966, 1978, 1990, 2002, 2014

Luckiest Day: February 22nd

If you are starting at a University in February, the day before your classes begin will be lucky for you.

This month is also powerful for manifestation rituals. So take advantage of this energy!

Goat

Birth years: 1931, 1943, 1955, 1967, 1979, 1991, 2003, 2015

Luckiest Day: February 8th

Be careful of lies and lying friends this month. And make sure your actions do not inadvertently harm another. It will come back to bite you later.

And if you are thinking of changing your department or job to get away from an authority figure, you should.

Monkey

Birth years: 1932, 1944, 1956, 1968, 1980, 1992, 2004, 2016

Luckiest Day: February 14th

February is not going to be a very lucky month for you. So hold on tight. It looks like you need to clear out something from your life before good luck can come in.

Rooster

Birth years: 1933, 1945, 1957, 1969, 1981, 1993, 2005, 2017

Luckiest Day: February 23rd

The entire month of February will be very lucky for you. Especially in your career and finances. Some of you may get a promotion or a raise/bonus.

Dog

Birth years: 1934, 1946, 1958, 1970, 1982, 1994, 2006, 2018

Luckiest Day: February 2nd

If you are in a relationship with a Year of the Goat person, read their message as well. It looks like your fates are intertwined in a problematic way.

Do not be complacent in February. Your luck depends on you taking action when your intuition tells you to.

Pig

Birth years: 1935, 1947, 1959, 1971, 1983, 1995, 2007, 2019

Luckiest Day: February 14th

The entire month of February will be very lucky for you. 2023 will be a very lucky year for you!

If you are planning to invest your money in a business or stocks, go for it.

