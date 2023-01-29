The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Can't Commit During Moon Sextile Jupiter On January 30, 2023

We live in a very strange world where we are given mixed messages nonstop, and oftentimes, we use the information given to us to rebel against the very thing that's supposed to be good for us.

We are told that love is the answer, yet many people find it not 'their' answer. Not every person is a carbon copy of the next person. Even though we share certain universal truths, the idea of love, loving one's self, loving one's partner, child, friend, and family member, it's not all 'one size fits all,' and because of that, we differ when it comes to our take on things like commitment.

If commitment is indeed the issue here, Moon sextile Jupiter is definitely at play. This transit hypes up the idea of independence; it doesn't make us lock-in, but it does present the idea of 'not committing to someone' as an option and one that might feel more appealing than not.

If we think we can't commit during this transit, it's because we can't. It's that easy, and while it may not be easy for our potential partner to handle, it's who we are, and this is our truth, and we're sticking to it.

This is how things like prenups are designed. Rather than commit fully, we create these escape clauses that protect us, or rather, protect our precious coin.

There's a truth that becomes revealed today during Moon in harmony with Jupiter, and that is that it's better to hold off on committing than to commit and then, later on, remove everything we own from the person we once loved. Yikes, love is one strange game.

The three zodiac signs who can't commit during the Moon sextile Jupiter on January 30, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

You would prefer to be honest with yourself and anyone you would be involved with on a romantic level. You don't want to lead anyone on or make them think that you are a sure deal, even though you're not exactly running away from them, either.

You don't want to be held to a standard you do not think you can uphold. During Moon sextile Jupiter, the feeling of wanting NOT to commit will be stronger than ever, and it may be a good time for you to express this to the person in your life who might be under a different impression.

You are one zillion percent NOT into breaking anyone's heart, so to clear yourself up, you should tell them that you are dead serious about not committing. Let the cards fall where they may.

2. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

You love being in love, but commitment is not for you. You don't see the point, and during the transit, Moon sextile Jupiter, you'll be only too happy to explain to the people in your life that you want them all and no one in particular.

This is you, Aquarius, and while there are plenty of monogamous, dedicated-to-love Aquarians around, you happen to be the one who would rather eat nails than find yourself in a relationship with 'no exit.'

You would feel stifled, and everything you have would wither and dry up, as yours is the kind of love that needs more than one home: you are a free spirit and committing to a love relationship is the last thing you'll ever do. You know it, and now, they know it.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This may be a temporary thing, Pisces, as you are generally the commitment type, but you're also not a cut-out piece of a human who does what everyone else does.

That's the thing with you: you are a total individual, and your life experience has taught you that, at this point in your life, you'd rather know yourself as free rather than 'taken.' You don't mind being 'taken,' but that's not who you are right now, and that's all that matters.

You've done the loyal, devoted partner thing; it was cool. Now, you're onto a YOU thing, where, in the pursuit of your self-love, you realize that this road might be traveled when alone. You are fine with who you are, and right now, during the Moon sextile Jupiter, you do not need a committed relationship. Only you know your mind, Pisces. No one else.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.