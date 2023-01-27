The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, January 28, 2023

Today brings the First Quarter Moon in Taurus, a chance to release what prevents you from manifesting your intentions from the recent New Moon in Aquarius.

The Moon is said to hold the truth of who you are and your life.

It represents the part of you that is most vulnerable, most sensitive; your emotional body and, with it, your truest desires.

As the Moon moves through distinct phases, you, too, are reminded of the phases within your own life.

The times when you sat in silence debating your life choices, or those moments you fully grew past a certain lesson and released it into the winds of change.

While the Moon is most known to impact your lives around the New and Full phases, the quarter phases represent times to check in and gauge your growth and process during these events.

The First Quarter Moon occurs in the zodiac sign of Taurus today, helping to ground you in what is stable and release what is not.

First Quarter Moons are a time to put the past behind you, step into your truth and begin to take that first step towards achieving your deepest intentions.

To leave the past behind does not mean that you blindly ignore or let it go; instead, it becomes about healing.

You had to experience the past up until this very moment.

This includes the lessons of joy and sorrow, but as much as the past is necessary, it does not determine your future.

Letting go of the past under today’s First Quarter Moon means releasing the hold it has over your current decisions, finding acceptance and healing within it all and grounding yourself in your power to choose differently so that you can create something you have never had before.

In Taurus, the Moon is concerned with safety, stability, and comfort.

This is not the comfort of those places you have always stayed in out of fear or sameness, but instead that which comes from knowing that your soul is precisely where it is meant to be.

It is breathing in that sense of ease and peace as you feel comfortable within yourself, surrounded by those that fully support you and in a space that nurtures your whole self.

Under this energy today, the First Quarter Moon in Taurus will be pushing you to take that very first step to achieve what it is you desire within this moment, and it is also the first opportunity since all planets turned direct last weekend for you to start to take advantage of this energy.

As you do, you will see a ripple effect of things within your life moving more quickly, as if the universe were waiting for you to take the first step so that it could align with the rest.

It is understood that while preparing to take that first step can be challenging, you will never actually regret taking it.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, January 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

The First Quarter Moon within your zodiac sign allows you to decide what parts of yourself and your beliefs to release and put behind you.

This deals with your viewpoint of experiences or even what truths you adhere to, which govern the choices you are making now. Uranus recently turned direct within your zodiac sign, giving you a chance to think more deeply about what changes you want to make and how to begin that process.

But, with the retrograde season ending, you are encouraged to consider not just the ideas you had during that time but, more importantly, what you have learned. Use this to recognize the thoughts not serving the future you want to build so you can finally release them.

2. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Taurus is your polarizing sign, and because of that, it represents your romantic relationship sector. Taurus complements your energy and helps you find greater balance within yourself and your love life.

It teaches you that love is not about passion and intensity but also about stability and peace. It gives you the perspective of the best of both worlds and the understanding that you cannot choose between exciting, toxic, healthy, and boring but can find your balance.

Today’s First Quarter Moon allows you the chance to leave behind the romantic events or beliefs that are challenging your work to create balance in this area of your life. By recognizing what is working against you rather than for you, you will be able to finally take those first steps in the direction you want to go.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Today’s First Quarter Moon in Taurus activates themes around childhood wounding and your current family and home atmosphere. Saturn is just preparing to end its multiple-year stay in your sign which means that many of the lessons you have been working through are wrapping up, and you are preparing to begin a brand-new and amazing cycle within your life.

Today’s Taurus Moon encourages you to reflect on any wounds, beliefs, fears or even ideals of how a committed relationship and home should look. You are the sign that gets to break all the rules and create what feels good for you.

This is the energy to tap into today as you remember that you represent innovativeness and rebellion for a reason. It is only good creating something if it is different from what you want. Take today, focus on what you want to create and then let yourself take that first step, even if it is tentatively taken.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.