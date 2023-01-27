The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 28, 2023

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love starting Saturday, January 28, 2023, due to a unique transit: Sun square the North Node.

What does this astrological transit mean for us? It means that we will be examining our behavior today, and if we find something we don't like, we will reluctantly give it up for the good of our relationship. Today is when we sacrifice a bad habit for the sake of someone we love...and that's a good thing!

When we deal with the North or South node, we deal with old wounds and stubborn ideas. We often create an identity that revolves around something we do, a habit, or a skill.

We start to think we ARE this, that this defines us, and on some weird level, we start to protect this identity. During the Sun square North Node, we will see that we are not necessarily tied to this way of being and can change.

Most of the time, there is no reason to change...and then we meet someone special. That's where the compromise and the revisiting take place.

This is a very good day for three zodiac signs as they can finally see themselves and their actions. Today, many of us look at ourselves, see exactly what needs to be changed, and proceed fearlessly.

During the sun square North Node, we WANT to change. We want to be better people for the person we love, and it's not because 'they' want it that way; we see the problem with our own eyes and choose to fix it.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 28, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You have always wanted to learn, and while it may not be about being book-smart, your intuitive skills and insight are phenomenal at times, especially when you're using that fine-tuned lens on yourself.

You have always believed in personal change and growth, and while it's taken a while to see this particular 'bad habit' in yourself, you will notice how destructive it is during the sun square north node.

You want nothing to do with anything that will hold this relationship back. You are dead serious about the person you're with; you want this to work, and you've now come to the conclusion that if you are to play your part, then you better start doing some excavating, meaning it's time to dig up the rotten bits and get rid of them now.

The universe supports cleansing yourself of destructive habits.

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

For the last several years, you've known something about yourself, but you defend and deny it when put to the test. You have not been able to admit something about yourself, and it's also taken a toll on your love life. Your partner has become part of the plan, and that's not good. Essentially, your partner has adapted to your bad habits, enabling them because you've refused to change.

Between their enabling and your inability to look at the reality of who you have become, you are now someone who needs to be taken care of..., and that's what snaps you out of it. The idea that you are now dependent on the enabling of another sickens you, and with the help of the sun square north node, you will begin the process of changing.

You caught yourself, Virgo, before you went too far, and good on you for that!

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

It's difficult for you to admit that you're wrong, or worse, that you've been wrong for a very long time and that it's doing damage to your personal life, most especially your love life. During sun square north node, on January 28, you'll realize that you are part of the problem, and in admitting it, you take the first step to mending it. It's the old "you have to feel it to heal it" routine, and you will feel it big time on this day.

You'll go from 'sudden realization' to an all-out task force of change; you want this change now, and you're ready to do whatever it takes to tie off these loose ends that lead you back to self-destructive behavior. You will save your love life today because you are smart enough to push your ego to the backseat. Fight the good fight, Scorpio!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.