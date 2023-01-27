The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Let Go Of Toxic Friends During Sun Square North Node On January 28, 2023

What a perfect day to let go of toxic friends. One would ordinarily think that any day would do the trick, but that isn't necessarily true; it is. And why?

Well, because we don't always recognize the 'toxic' when we see it; in fact, we sometimes mistake toxicity for love or friendship. We become blind to the poison that another spill, and eventually, we either become used to it or reject it.

But, today, January 28, 2023, we come to our senses; today is the day we recognize the toxicity in a friendship, and we end it because we have finally come to understand that our lives are more important than going down with the ship of someone else's toxic lifestyle.

We are fortunate to have the presence of a rather unique transit: Sun square North Node. We're looking at healing here. We are looking at the harsh truth of a relationship we've come to suspect as 'less than good for us.' We are looking at a friendship that can no longer be classified as healthy; one doesn't need a Geiger counter to detect the toxicity here, as it has finally become hopelessly out of control.

During Sun square North Node, we get a rare look at something we couldn't see before, and we may even take it as 'a sign.' "Wow, so that's what that person has been up to all along — holy moly, that's not for me!" Today, we pick up on that cue and walk away from a toxic friendship. Goodbye to you, old friend. Here's to better days.

The three zodiac signs who let go of toxic friends during the Sun square North Node on January 28, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You like to think of yourself as someone who is forgiving and easy-going when it comes to your friendships, but there is someone in your life who just isn't living up to their end of the friendship bargain. You've been friends with this person for a long time, and you've come to love them, but there's this lingering distrust growing inside you because you find this friend toxic.

At first, you let it slide because you didn't take it seriously, and as time went on, you tried to help them to detoxify themselves, but your efforts were in vain.

During Sun square North Node, you'll notice that you don't have the same kind of nurturing patience anymore and that you feel you deserve better than this person's worst behavior. More often than not, they give you grief, and on January 28, you'll decide that you're just about ready to let the friendship go forever.

2. Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

Things are moving at a rapid pace for you these days, Gemini, and as you get into the momentum, you'll notice that not only does the speedy life suit you, it helps you make quick decisions as well — a thing you are not always the best at doing.

During today's transit, Sun square North Node, you'll utilize some of the rapid energy and focus on a certain relationship you have, a friendship you can no longer see as vital. You see life as a short span of years, and as those years go on, you've come to know that you do not have the time or the patience for toxic energy, and that's precisely what this friend of yours seems to be putting out in boatloads.

Whether they are self-destructive or actively arrogant, you've decided that whatever they are, they are no longer for you.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There's a reason why you haven't let go of this one particular friend, and it is because you feel obligated to them. This has caused you to feel like an indentured servant, and any 'servitude' is the straw that breaks the camel's back for you, Sagittarius.

This friend of yours has some real issues, and as hard as you've tried to help them, they seem much happier ignoring your suggestions and going about their way, doing the excruciatingly toxic things they've always done.

This is a person who doesn't want to learn, nor do they wish to change. During Sun square North Node, you will find that your limits have been tested and that you can no longer proceed with this friendship. You may love this person, but they do not love themselves enough to want to even think about getting better.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.