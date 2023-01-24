The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Wednesday, January 25, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Wednesday, January 25, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun is in Aquarius and the Moon finishes its transit in Pisces to enter Aries where it will transit until the 27th of January.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Wednesday, January 25, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Get excited, Aries. When the Moon is in your sign, you have the drive and determination to see things to the end. Tackle an important project, work on quick and easy chores, and be open to change.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

It's time for a clean break, Taurus. Life is too short to waste on things that won't matter in five years or even the next five months. Reclaim your time and focus on what makes you happiest.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

A fast friendship may form this week for you, Gemini. An introduction via a networking event could give you a solid lead to a person who impacts your business in a positive way. Don't decline an invite that can position you positively and put you around people in the know. This week is meant to socialize.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

You may discover something important that you did not know before, Cancer. Pay attention to conversations as you may become privy to information you needed, but did not have before.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

You are full of brilliant ideas today, Leo. Keep a notepad handy. Your mind is chock full of imagination. Once the creative juices begin to flow you will have a waterfall of fresh content to create great blogs, social media posts and whatever else your strategy needs.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

A gift may come to you today, and what a surprise it will be. A partner or friend may receive something they don't need, and it becomes a second-hand blessing for you.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

A lost love returns to your life, Libra. People often realize what they lost once they do not have it anymore. An apology or a request to work things out may follow.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

You get the job done today, Scorpio. You have the energy to complete things without losing sight of the time. You make things happen and are the person people can depend on.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

You need to be spontaneous, Sagittarius. There's always room to have fun. Today, don't plan everything by the minute. Go with the flow.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

The closer you are to each other, the more likely you are to have an argument (or two). This can be a sign that your relationship has grown and is headed in the right direction.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

A quick conversation or text can clear the air, Aquarius. Be willing to pick up the phone and have an important chat. Things can be well received when your tone and sensitivity are heard.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Not every problem can be solved with money, Pisces. Sometimes you simply have to talk things over an then wait to see how time handles the rest.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.