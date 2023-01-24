The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 25, 2023

We are walking into a very, very good day for love, romance and for passion. We are looking at how the Moon in Aries and the Sun sextile Jupiter play a very big role in taking our relationships to the next level. What?

You didn't think there was a next level? Of course, there is, and for many of us, on January 25, we will discover that the love life we're experiencing has a long way to go...and it's all positive.

The Aries Moon is going to make sure that if we have something to say to our loved one, we're not only going to say it, we're going to present it with flowers, chocolates, gifts and love letters.

And because we also have Sun sextile Jupiter stomping around, we will feel extremely good about the love we have, so much so that we really do want to impress this person and show them that they've chosen wisely when they chose you as a partner.

Today is also the kind of day where we make fools out of ourselves, but not the kind of fool that is ridiculed, rather, we are fools for love, and because our displays of affection are so over the top and goofy, we may end up cracking our partner up.

Be on the lookout for serious giggling and laughter on this day. For those of us lucky enough to be with someone very special know that today could be...memorable, to say the least.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 25, 2023:

1. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Well, it's about time, and that's your basic feeling for the day. Life is good, but you've been feeling put upon over the last few days.

It's not your partner that's bugging you but your job, and the good part is that today, January 25, brings you the well-deserved comfort and relaxation that you need in the form of a partner.

This may be someone new in your life, but you'll notice that this person's status is about to change from casual to exclusive.

You weren't even planning for this to happen, but now that it seems very natural, you are also starting to realize that this is a good thing. Apparently, you wanted a partner after all, so you will accept your fate and love it during the Moon in Aries. Guess it's time to give up that 'single' status, Scorpio. Let the love in.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You feel lucky today in so much as so far, so good...it feels almost as if you've gotten away with something, and you sure do hope nobody notices.

You feel this way because when things go well, you don't always trust that they will either stay that way or that they are as 'good' as they seem. You are constantly waiting for the ball to drop, so to speak, anticipating the disaster around every corner.

However, you will not have such bad luck today as this day is meant to raise all Capricorn lovers to exalted heights of hope and joy. Yes, while that sounds stupendous, the truth is, Capricorn, you are allowed to have fun.

You are allowed to experience good days that are filled with love, romance, passion and all that you could ever want. Get out of your way and enjoy the day around you.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

You are already somewhat of a nervous person, and with the Moon in Aries and Sun sextile Jupiter on high, you will practically ignite with the energy available to you. You feel good about love, but more: you feel confident and great about yourself...you might even go as far as to say that you are in love with yourself and Pisces...that's a good thing.

While the 'lucky in love' part doesn't relate only to you being in love with you, it does have you focusing on the person you are with right now. They sure look good to you, and on this day, January 25, you'll let them know how much they mean to you.

You really want to do it up; you're not into a simple show of affection; no, you want to throw them a party. Your enthusiasm alone will cause your partner to feel incredibly loved; you've done it again, Pisces. You did the right thing.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.