The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, January 27, 2023

Three zodiac signs will have the best horoscopes on Friday, January 27, 2023.

As the month ends under quite different energy than it began, today offers a chance to recommit yourself to your passions and start working towards living your dreams.

Yesterday Venus, the planet of love, shifted into the zodiac sign of Pisces, helping to reconnect you to those important relationships and the importance of following your passion in all areas of your life.

With all planets now direct until April, you are entering a paradigm moment where the future arrives faster than you had thought possible.

When all planets are direct it means the focus is on what action you can take in your life to change things, to bring about greater abundance and to take even one step closer to reaching those dreams that once seemed far-fetched.

The day begins today with the Aries Moon creating a karmic touch point with Saturn in Aquarius.

An Aries Moon helps put you in touch with your emotions, drawing power from them and helping you to be able to gain motivation from this divine part of yourself.

As much as you can logically think about what is right, it comes down to how you feel and using that essential truth to help guide you in life.

Aries is a pioneer; today will bring the ability to start thinking about what you want or even need to begin within your own life.

As it unites with Saturn in Aquarius, it asks you to recount the recent lessons you have learned over the retrograde season.

Are you still abiding by the rules of others? The structures of society? Or, instead, have you begun to write your own magnificent story?

This power to recognize that nothing holds power over you unless you allow it enables you to start seeing what moves you would make if, in fact, you knew that you could succeed.

As the Moon shifts into earthy and sensual Taurus later in the day, it may mean that this focus is more on your home and the relationships centered there.

But even this has a divine feel because who you share your home with and what this space feels like for you ultimately governs all other choices you make.

Use this energy to tap into what you want to do or change within your home space, whether that means the building you sleep in each night or a larger view of what home may encompass.

It is your chance to start from the ground up and make sure that the changes you are making right now are at a foundational level so that everything else that you build will be secure and solid.

In the evening house, the Taurus Moon unites with Venus in Pisces, creating an atmosphere for love.

This should be the feeling of returning home after a long journey, of seeing things in a new light and feeling energized by those close relationships within your life.

Because when you feel empowered within your life, you can finally make the changes you have been seeking.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Friday, January 27, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

The Moon will be in your zodiac sign of Aries, while Venus is just starting its journey in Pisces. Pisces governs the part of your life that rules your unconscious.

This is all the thoughts, feelings and secrets you are unaware of or do not want to acknowledge. With Venus here, you are being guided to have more love for yourself in how you are feeling. Instead of feeling bad about yourself or various parts of your life, lean into the love and acceptance of it.

Yes, that means that you will be guided to change things, but it also means that you are no longer hiding from the truth within yourself. Today you should feel empowered to face all you feel and see it as the fuel for motivation to change all that you desire.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

As the Moon shifts into your sign today, you will have a chance to feel more at ease within yourself. This is your chance this weekend to lean into rest and self-care. The Moon in Taurus always makes you crave more time with those close to you and spend time at home.

Use this to your advantage, as Uranus has just recently turned direct within your zodiac sign, leaving you with many realizations of what you want to adjust and improve on.

You need time to reground yourself, to rest and realize that while this big rush must occur, that is not the case.

When you take time just to be, you also allow yourself the space to understand that nothing must happen until you feel ready for it and in the meantime, it may be a great weekend to hang out with friends or loved ones at home.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

This is all the energy swirling around you for the next month. The Moon shifting through Aries and Taurus brings up themes of value along with communication. Aries helps you focus on who and what matters most to you, while the Taurus Moon will enable you to have those important conversations you have been sensing were on the horizon.

As the Moon speaks with Venus in Pisces, it is a chance to find and build a better love with yourself and those most important to you.

Communication is always key, not just the beautiful romantic declarations of love but also the logical, pragmatic conversations about making more of that a reality. Today, along with the next few weeks, the universe is giving you many opportunities for love and leaning into a better life; all you must do is sit back and go with the tide.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.