The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Wednesday, January 25, 2023

Today offers a balance of both Pisces and Aries energy supplying the catalyst for the changes ahead.

As the day begins, a strong veil of Pisces energy is still present, especially as the Moon unites with Neptune in this dreamy and loving sign.

It will provide the pinnacle of what you have been moving through since all planets turned direct last weekend and will allow you to know how you are feeling and be able to name them as well.

Pisces is the twelfth sign of the zodiac, and because of that, it stands for qualities from each of the other signs.

But it is also an ending, the conclusion of a spiritual story you have written.

As the Moon and Neptune unite in Pisces, you will have the ability to feel hopeful and optimistic once more about your feelings and desires for your life.

After traversing the darkness, you suddenly see that there is hope, that all is not lost, and that, quite possibly, there is a way to make it all work.

As the Pisces Moon carries on with it as a journey, it forms a karmic touch point at precisely 11:11 am eastern standard time with Pluto in Capricorn.

Pluto is the lord of the underworld, the beast that settles into the night full of all the secrets and desires that are not fit for the light of day.

But Pluto is an alchemist as well. It takes what is not known and transforms it. It takes the fear and the doubt and alchemizes it into the gold of hope, of pure love.

This presents some epiphany today that would have an important effect on what you choose to do next, especially with the divine time that this is occurring.

In numerology, repeating one is a zodiac sign of new beginnings. At the same time, angel number 1111 is a message from your soul to wake up and pay attention to what is happening around you, signifying that something important is happening or soon will.

But with every ending, there is also a beginning when the Moon shifts into the first sign of the zodiac, Aries.

In Aries, the Moon becomes more directed with its emotional feelings, taking what was learned under the Pisces energy and plans and a promise to continue at all costs.

Setting the stage for it is an alliance with Jupiter in Aries later in the day.

As the Moon aligns with Jupiter in Aries, it is the knowledge that following your desires will lead to a life full of abundance, success, and love.

This is where you start becoming more creative in moving forward.

You have wrapped up an important emotional chapter within your life, and the Aries energy that fuses the past and presents today gives you the determination and fortitude to continue moving ahead.

Helping you to see that finding balance within yourself finally allows you to create it within your life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Wednesday, January 25, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Life gets better when you decide to make it happen. You have a gift coming of such power you cannot even quite conceive of it, but even in the unknowing, you are still preparing for what lies ahead. Today’s Aries Moon gives you a chance to come to terms with some important truths within your life that will help you to start formulating a plan for moving ahead.

Pisces energy rules your unconscious, the parts of yourself and your life that you tend to lock away out of inconvenience or simple confusion. But here, there is gold because the more truth you acknowledge, the more you alchemize it into change. You have doubted yourself more in the past year than in any recent memory, but all that is changing; you must tune into your feelings to know which way that will be.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

While you are at the end of the zodiac, Aries is at the beginning. It is a sign that you have not learned all that you have, so it simply acts on instinct, something that could help you during this time.

Your intuition is always strong, but it does not mean you allow yourself to tune into your soul instinct to make decisions or act. Aries energy brings you the confidence that you are looking to know what to do and when.

As this threshold between your zodiac sign and Aries is bridged today by the divine connection of your Moon and Pluto in Capricorn, you will start to understand why once you believe in yourself, there is nothing outside of you that you cannot carry out. Tomorrow begins a new chapter, especially in your love life, and you are finally ready.

3. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Pisces energy rules all forms of luck for you and expansion. As the Moon prepares to leave this zodiac sign today for action-orientated Aries, Venus also prepares to move into Pisces tomorrow. You have all you need at your fingertips to create the life you desire; you must realize it.

During the past year, you have undergone so many changes that you need to allow yourself to see that you want different things now. Part of that is you are craving more excitement and life expansiveness.

This is what Venus in Pisces is preparing to bring tomorrow, but today is a chance to understand what that means for you and to free yourself from holding back on your passions. Embrace all of who you are, and then life can finally show up as all you want.

