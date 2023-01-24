How Moon Conjunct Jupiter In Aries Affects Each Zodiac Sign's Horoscope All Year Starting January 25, 2023

The Moon transits each zodiac sign throughout the month, so when the Moon is in Aries, during Jupiter's time there, it will create some effect in your horoscope, no matter which zodiac sign you are.

Jupiter is a lucky planet in Aries, so we have an opportunity for a quick win (or loss) when the Moon spends its time in Aries.

The first conjunction will start on January 25, 2023.

With 12 connections in 2023, how will this energy affect each zodiac sign's horoscope?

This is a bold transit that whips up our passionate side and our courage.

We are fearless and capable during the Moon conjunct Jupiter Aries. We want to show up for the festivities. We want to be a part of the life we live, and there is no backing down on this day.

Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries is an inspirational transit and gutsy one. If we had the nerve to do something before, this transit would not only have us doing the deed but also excelling at it.

For those who have creative talents, be prepared to blow yourself away with what you'll be able to achieve on this day.

Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries affects the head, the teeth and the tongue, which also leads us to believe that we'll be doing some out-of-the-box thinking, followed by some motivational speaking as well. We are not only inspired but we ARE also inspired.

There is one thing, however, that we need to watch out for, and it makes sense: impulsivity.

While we're on this power surge of positivity, we must ensure we don't dive into something treacherous simply because we're feeling invulnerable on this day. Be careful, but enjoy it all.

Here is how the Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries affects each zodiac sign's horoscope all year starting January 25, 2023:

Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today, you'll be dealing with a man who brings out your worst side. You will stand your ground, despite this man's efforts to undermine you. This is not a nice person to deal with, and you'll resent his presence.

You have no respect for this person, nor do they have any for you. Be smart and get whatever you have to do over promptly; you do NOT want to be close to this person for too long.

Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Bad dreams set the day up, as you can't help but feel there's something wrong with someone in your life. You feel like your gut is trying to tell you something, yet you can't place your finger on it.

This uncertainty drives you bonkers on this day, and you may end up snapping at a loved one. They will understand, but you'll still feel the regret of bashing someone who doesn't deserve your misplaced aggression.

Gemini

(May 21 - June 20)

It's another day where you come close yet don't get the prize. You are now entering a new phase in your frustration, Gemini, as you've been enduring this kind of tease for over a year.

This is work-related, and you are tiring of it very fast. You'll be given an opportunity today that will eventually remind itself, much to your chagrin. Another blow to the ego? Yes, unfortunately.

Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

If you can take your mind off your self-pity, you will be handed a primo opportunity right before your eyes. What's going on with you is that you've started to get used to feeling bad, so when something really good presents itself to you, you hardly notice it. Your comfort zone has now become sad, which tells you that you must start accepting that good things can happen to you, too.

Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

You don't want to work. You want others to do the work for you; while they are there, they can also pay your way. You've become so lazy and reliant upon the kindness of those who come to your aid that you're starting to become arrogant about it.

As if everyone in your life is there to entertain and support you. This will reap disdain from your loved ones. You need to start working, Leo. Sorry, you're not the King, after all.

Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You won't be able to shut up today when it comes to extolling the praises of some man in your life. This could be a partner or a co-worker, but you are the kind of person who, when done a solid, react very, very well. All you needed was someone to appreciate your hard efforts; today, you'll get that. This person will ride high on your list.

Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Today is when you officially end a bad habit. And that, in itself, is a cause for joy. You've realized that you are the only one in your life who can make the necessary change, and you've finally accepted that it's up to you to take a stand.

You may end up mourning the loss of this bad habit, but you will be much healthier for your choice. Stay on the path, Libra. Stand your ground.

Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

Don't be surprised if you find yourself haggling over prices today as Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries brings you front and center with a financial opportunity that will be hard to pass up.

You'll like dealing with the person in charge, but you won't like the cost, and because of that, you'll try to work something out in your favor. Unfortunately, this person has no intention of budging, but you want it badly enough, so you'll pay the full price. It's OK.

Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

There is an expression that suits this day for you, and it is called "Shut Eye." Shut Eye happens when you start to believe your lies, especially if you're trying to 'teach' someone something along the lines of a spiritual nature.

It's what happens when a person starts to think they are an enlightened being who is above it all. Today is your day to experience Shut Eye as you pretend your way into someone else's world, only to have them flush you out for the fraud that you are.

Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

And then there's you, Capricorn, who seems to ride through Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries like a conquering General. The thing you wanted most — peace in the home — will happen today.

Your partner will prove they are your best friend, and you'll feel once again like there's hope in your relationship. You and your partner will cross a threshold; past misunderstandings are now dead issues. All you want to do is move forward, and...you do.

Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

Good news comes to you today through a family member. Your wishes have come true; you will feel proud and happy to be alive. Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries lets you stand back and bask in the glory of someone else's accomplishments.

Knowing that this beloved person could attain such success makes you beam with love and joy. This day is not about you but about your happiness for someone else.

Pisces

(February 19 - March 10)

Today holds victory for you, though small and humble. This day is about the little things. You're not playing with the big leagues today. You count your blessings over the smallest of accomplishments.

Moon conjunct Jupiter in Aries allows you to take strength in humility rather than in large, excessive winnings. You will be very happy today with what you have.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.