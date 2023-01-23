The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Tuesday, January 24, 2023

Today's Pisces Moon calls you inward to care for your emotional needs.

After an electrifying weekend with the Super New Moon in Aquarius and Uranus turning direct in Taurus, it may seem that it is a matter of moving ahead in your life. Still, you will need some downtime to adjust to this new energy.

As freeing as it is to have all planets direct, it is quite a shift of energy from what you have been experiencing the last few months.

Once the floodgates are opened, you need time to settle into the expansive energy.

In many ways, it can feel safer to operate within times of restriction like the retrogrades often represent.

While important for inner reflection, having so many planets retrograde, especially one like Mars, which ended earlier in the month, can impede any action and growth.

This creates an excuse or reason for not tackling that mountain in front of you or beginning to take those challenging steps forward.

As much as you may say you want to take the initiative towards something, it can feel intimidating to know that the only thing stopping you is yourself suddenly.

But it can also feel like you are pressured to do something.

Uranus turned direct officially just a couple of days ago. Hence, while all planets are direct until mid-April, it is not a race to get things done but surrendering to the unraveling.

Today invites you into it is softness under the Pisces Moon.

It is a chance to settle into the space of knowing that you are free to make changes, that others are as well, but that there is no race to achieve it right away.

The end of this month will offer more opportunities for collecting yourself and your feelings rather than charging ahead, which is okay.

You can take your time with this next chapter and even into action.

Tend to yourself and get the quiet rest you need during this time. Allow yourself to reflect on what you hope to achieve during the next few months.

The beautiful energy about astrology is that you never receive just one opportunity to take a divine path; instead, what is meant for you will come back until you are finally ready to seize it.

It is not to delude yourself into thinking procrastination is helpful, but to remove the illusion that there is some divine pressure occurring right now in which you feel forced to make the most of having all planets direct.

When something is meant to change within your life, it will.

You will not have to force it or even yourself; instead, it will seem like a natural progression you cannot stop.

So if it does not feel like that today, it is okay to rest, tune into your own heart and enjoy this moment, whatever it may bring.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

1. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Under the energy of the Pisces Moon, resting and taking time away from the world will best serve you today. You have a sensitive heart, a softness that sometimes makes it feel like you do not fit into this world, but that is also the gift of your ethereal spirit.

In just a few days, Venus, the planet of love, returns to your zodiac sign which will prompt you to continue reconnecting with your heart and learning how to speak your needs and desires with love to those around you.

Life becomes more romantic and beautiful under this energy, and for you to enjoy it to the fullest, tuning out the world and into yourself, today will put you precisely in the position to do that.

2. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The Pisces Moon hits on an area undergoing deep reflection and transformation within the past year. Jupiter, the planet of abundance and expansion, danced through this sign last year, causing changes and new understandings in relation to your home, family and committed relationship.

Now, as Venus, the planet of love, prepares to enter this zodiac sign in just a few days, you will be able to check in with your feelings about what has happened and where they stand now.

You are set to have an incredible year ahead as Jupiter. The Aries stellium of February is set to activate the part of your life surrounding marriage, children, and your ultimate joy. Today is crucial because you can only know where you want to go once you check in with how you feel about where you have been.

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

Your inner light will have a chance to return today under the loving energy of the Pisces Moon. Since Jupiter left this sign at the end of December 2022, it felt challenging to hang onto that hope and optimism regarding your personal and romantic life.

Part of this was the reality of events that you needed to tend to during the remaining weeks of the retrograde season, but the other was that you needed some time to decide what you want from life and love.

Today’s Pisces Moon, days ahead of Venus, moves into this zodiac sign that rules all matters of love and romance for you and gives you a chance to make sure that you are considering your growth when planning your next steps. This will allow you to feel confident as you gear up for an impressive period of change and abundance in your romantic life.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.