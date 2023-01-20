The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 21, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, January 21, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 21, 2023:

Aries

Sometimes a red flag lights up in a relationship, but for one reason or another, you choose to see what you want to see.

Listen to the input of a good friend whose eyes spot things before you do.

Taurus

It's important to always respect yourself, no matter how much you love another person. With Venus, your ruling planet, so closely connected to Saturn this month, the theme for you is 'self-respect.'

Having goals and dreams for your romantic life does not mean sacrificing to the extend of personal loss. Love means to be yourself always, no matter what.

Gemini

Do you know what you want or need from love? You can fall in love with someone by sight, but there is also a need to have your intentions for romance set down on paper.

It's good to be crystal clear on the type of person you know would be the perfect mate for you. The list does not have to be exhaustive, but have one so you can choose with discernment and wisdom.

Cancer

You often give a lot more than your emotions when you give your heart away. A part of your soul is gifted to another person, and it's theirs for keeps.

Today, consider the secret side of your love where your dreams of romance live. Be sure that when you hand the keys to your heart to someone special, they deserve all you have to offer.

Leo

Love is waiting for you, Leo. You've been enjoying your singleness and loving no one to answer to or to ask for permission from.

However, today there can be a part of you wondering if you should start dating again. This is a big decision and one that does not have to have an answer today. Think things over to see how you feel.

Virgo

Getting to know someone takes time, and maybe you're not sure how to go about the process after being single once again.

Come up with a few things you'd like to experience with your new person. Plan a few fun dates and see where things go.

Libra

Romance is in the air, and when you feel ready to open up again to love, it's a wonderful and exhilarating experience.

Your heart is starting to be less fearful of the what-ifs, which makes this time around so special. You're ready to pick from courage and strength, not your need or weakness.

Scorpio

We all come into a relationship with beliefs about what our home life will be like.

You may find it exciting and challenging to build a place you and your partner will share.

Expect some collisions of opinion today as you work things out. This is to be expected and is a normal part of the process.

Sagittarius

It takes a big person to be the one who speaks up and raises concerns about where a relationship is headed.

If you have been going with the flow but want to know your status, Venus conjunct Saturn supports serious conversations for you, so today may be a good time to bring the subject up.

Capricorn

Time is a limited resource, but you decide who gets access to your schedule and who does not.

If you feel someone may be wasting your time, be firm about giving them no more or less than you are willing to spend should things not work out as you hope.

Aquarius

Adulting is not easy, and when it comes to love and romance, it isn't easy.

Today, you may grow tired of being the only adult in a relationship whose partner is not showing up in the same way. It's time to ask for the support you need, Aquarius, and see if they are willing to be your partner.

Pisces

It's amazing how you can change how you feel about a matter after enough time has passed.

Today, what appeared to be hard on your heart is less so. You are healing from heartache and feeling more alive than ever before. It's a great day for you, Pisces!

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.