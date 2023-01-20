The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 21, 2023

Three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on January 21, 2023. With our Moon in Aquarius sextile Neptune, we are looking at how nervous we can be when approaching our loved ones with a special request.

This also goes for unpartnered people, as this grouping of transits provides us with 'chutzpah,' or the nerve to say something very daring and possibly provocative. For many zodiac signs, today may feel like an itch that needs to be scratched, and that itch starts in the mind.

What makes this day feel special or lucky is the idea that we also feel safe enough to be real with the people we are involved with or wish to be involved with. We don't look at them with the fear of rejection.

We do not see these romantic partners as people who would ever turn away from us, so we're already prepped with self-confidence. With Moon sextile Neptune guiding so many of our moves, we can rest assured that whatever 'nervy' move we might have in mind, the one thing it's definitely going to be is 'thoughtful.'

We need not worry about too much today, as the transits aren't set up in such a way that promises a foreboding scope; today is more for reaching out to the person you wish to be with and shocking them, just a little, with your intentions, your dreams and your incredibly smooth manner of speaking.

Yes, today will be most effective on the zodiac signs that are fearless when it comes to speaking, and we all know that's only sometimes the easiest thing to do. So, we salute you for the three zodiac signs in astrology who are unafraid to open their mouths.

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 21, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

This day works for you only because you do have the nerve, and you've never NOT had the nerve. Of course, that nerve of yours has gotten you into plenty of hot water scenarios, but the thing about nerve and you, Aries, is that you learn each time you fail.

And during the Aquarius Moon, you'll be feeling nervous once again, and because you feel it in a very positive and even 'seductive' way, you'll be going after that person that you've had your eye on, and you will impress them, to say the least.

If you're already with someone, no worries — they will be your focus today. Whoever it is that catches the eye of the Aries lover is the person who will receive words of love, kindness and temptation today. This is no dress rehearsal, Aries. It's time for your big splashy entrance. And LIGHTS.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Communication is no big deal for you, as you always feel you've got this down pat. When it comes to speaking with crowds, you are that person who can fearlessly make their way through public speaking, wishing flinching, but your real power shines when you are one on one.

Today, January 21, brings you together with someone you like, as in really, really like, and rather than go shy on them, you use that Neptune energy to wow them.

You have an intense and incredible imagination, leaving you with a plentiful repertoire of 'things to talk about' when you're with someone for the first time. Today may bring you together with a special person. Out of sheer nervousness, you will somehow turn yourself into the world's greatest lover, an irresistible partner and the only possible choice for this other person to make.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Whether it's public speaking or private conversation, you rule and always have ruled. This, of course, can intimidate people, so you have found that the only way you can have luck in love is by finding, or rather, attracting people who aren't scared to death of you.

In your dating experience, you usually have to figure out if the person you are with is just enchanted by you, naturally, or if they feel like they're being held hostage by your overly powerful ways. This is life as a Sagittarius; you don't mean to intimidate, but you do.

But, lo and behold, a break for you today! During Moon the Aquarius Moon sextile Neptune, you'll be able to tone down your 'awesome' communication approach, and you'll get to see who is really interested in you. Luck in love today looks like you are surprised to find out that you are loved. It's not just fear they have for you!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.