The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 22, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, January 22, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Aries

Today's love horoscope comes with a little warning, Aries, and that is, there are times when you push others away and prefer to be alone. This day was made for me-time, so fill it chock full of self-love.

Taurus

Today work calls, and even though you're a big teddy bear who enjoys romance and snuggle time, your mind is focused on other things.

Enjoy your passion projects, as love seems to be placed on the back burner for now.

Gemini

There's a generous side to you, and then there are times when you wonder if you should give as much as you do.

The stingier side of your personality may rear its ugly head. To give something of value may feel harder to do, especially if you think your actions are unappreciated.

Cancer

Time is a resource, and sometimes people equate time with money. Today, you may feel at a loss for both.

So sit down in your thoughts and reflect on the day. You can give someone only so much of you, and then they have to do for themselves.

Leo

Love is hard to find; sometimes, it can feel like you'll never meet your soulmate.

Don't despair, Leo. When you search for the person you hope to be your forever, there will be a lot of frogs to kiss before you find your one true prince charming.

Virgo

Some days love can feel more like work than pleasure. You're working hard to be a solid couple with shared dreams and goals.

You may not agree sometimes, and there are moments when you wonder where the romance went, but the effort you put into your relationship will be worth it.

Libra

Today's romance is centered on what matters most: being there for someone when they aren't feeling well, helping around the house, and tending to daily responsibilities.

This day deserves to be praised because you are showing up in a big way and giving unconditional love.

Scorpio

Some families always prefer the person you bring home for them to meet. They will always find one thing to nitpick at and find fault in.

What matters is that you're happy, Scorpio and that the person you are with is the one who fulfills your dreams and desires.

Sagittarius

Lead with the facts. Sometimes sharing your feelings about how you want things to change is less effective. Today, an important conversation relies on facts.

It is easier to solve a problem that you can pinpoint and see. When speaking to your sweetie, they appreciate knowing what is wrong and being able to work with you to make changes.

Capricorn

Money may not be able to buy you love, but there are times when it could make or break a relationship due to the pressure of daily responsibilities. Seeing your partner as an ally is critical when financial burdens are great. Their ability to work with you as a team is essential today, and you'll want to see them doing their part.

Aquarius

People from the past don't realize how much you've changed, and today their short-sighted point of view may stir some resentment in your heart. You may love people you once knew well, but unless people grow together, it's hard for them to understand where you and your relationship is at this time.

Pisces

People change, giving you renewed hope for what love can do. Seeing a friend and their significant other work through their challenges is a wonderful feeling. You may think about their love story and imagine what you can do with your own with an open and forgiving mindset.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.