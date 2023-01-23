The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 24, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Love is not always easy and when Venus is at a critical degree so close to Saturn, the lord of time, we feel pressured in relationships to do something important.

Before Venus enters Pisces on January 27, the sign of her exaltation, this week, we will want to review our relationships with discernment and distance.

Read on for your Tuesday's love horoscope to find insight into your zodiac sign.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 24, 2023:

Aries

Keep your heart open, but remember to give it away when you feel the timing is right. People need time to show you who they are and if they are someone you ought to let into your world.

Taurus

Fill your own love cup, Taurus. Loneliness can blind you to the flaws of a person you've recently met. You attract to yourself who you are, so work on confidence, friendships and things that give you a sense of wholeness and completion.

Gemini

Love can take you by surprise. Sometimes the right person walks into your life and changes everything. Your feet may remain on the ground, but your heart is learning how to fly among the clouds.

Cancer

Never be afraid to love again. You don't have to jump into anything after a big breakup. You may not be ready to date anyone new, but the healing will come. Right now, it's time to heal, but the pain will not last forever.

Leo

Having love in your life is very important. Don't say you don't need love or care if you're never in a relationship again. You were designed to be a great lover, Leo, and there's someone in the world just for you. Keep looking.

Virgo

If you always think you'll be single forever, you may be fostering a self-fulling prophecy. Instead, say you'll be single until you've found the one. You never know when love will happen, but the door is never closed as long as you allow it to remain slightly open.

Libra

Love is the motivator of many things. Sometimes watching someone you love go through a tough time is all you need to see how deeply you can care and how much of yourself you can give.

Scorpio

Love makes life exciting. The depths and valleys of a relationship are all bitter sweet experiences that tell the tale of your life. You survive difficulties together and grow stronger as individuals and a couple when you bond over love.

Sagittarius

Little things a person does reveals to you how well they will love, so pay attention. You can figure out where you stand by paying attention to their subtle signals.

Capricorn

Love awakens the heart. You may not feel like romance is ever possible for you, but miracles happen every day. All you need is a little bit of belief to see it happen in your world.

Aquarius

Romance gives your heart new life. Give yourself permission to enjoy the adventure of discovering all the ways to see the world with a special person.

Pisces

There are so many ways to love a single person, and one way to learn how to love well is to also love yourself.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.