The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 20, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, January 20, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

There's a lot of positivity in the cards today; here is what is in store for you.

Learn what your zodiac sign's daily tarot card reading has in store for you on Friday, January 20, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

We experience restrictions to see how strong we are.

Life can be filled with small challenges today, but you're only limited by your desire to see a way around the madness.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: The Death

Don't be sad that something you wanted so badly is now over.

You enjoyed the laugher and even some of the tears. Now you're ready to conquer a new adventure. This one goes down in the books as an amazing memory.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

Emotions can be fickle.

There are things you want, but you aren't sure if you're ready or willing to sacrifice them. Testing the waters may be the safest way to go.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Ten of Cups

Love is going to take your life by storm. There can be an overwhelming attraction between you and someone special. You may be taken by surprise by how magical your chemistry can be.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

You have been pondering the meaning of life for yourself and are ready to make important changes.

There is a lot of planning to do to reach a milestone in your life, but first, you must see the big picture.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Swords

It's not always a bad thing when two people disagree with each other.

You may see different situations similarly, but you can learn from your differences.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: The Emperor

Your guards are up, Libra, and it's important to acknowledge that you may need to be more receptive to friends initiating contact when you put up walls.

You are in the self-protective mode, and to experience the closeness you desire, it's important to let yourself be vulnerable.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

It's time to plan a little get-together. You don't need a special occasion to have family and friends over for dinner and a movie. All you need to do is pick up the phone and invite them to hang out.

Don't spend the weekend alone wishing you had something to do. Enjoy time with the people you love.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Fool

Everyone wants a fresh start in life, but few seize the opportunity when it arrives.

When luck and opportunity meet, be ready to go and get what you have been dreaming of.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Page of Pentacles

You want to meet people like you, Capricorn: loyal and trustworthy. It will take time to know a person's true colors.

You must be patient and let life reveal who you are dating, so take things slowly.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

Doing something in the right way is never a waste of your time.

Value the process and aim to give your all. You want to respect your work and have others see your efforts as worthy of recognition.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Nine of Wands

When a group of people work together for a common cause, it can be exciting but also a lot of work.

You have to make sure everyone is doing what they are good at and let each person have an opportunity to shine.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.