The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 19, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Thursday, January 19, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Three of Cups

Friends are such an important part of life. The Three of Cups tarot card signifies that you are ready to meet new people and get more social.

It's not easy to make friends as an adult, but getting involved in things you love will help you cross paths with people who share common interests.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Four of Pentacles

Great responsibility comes with wealth. As you work out of debt and into the black financially, take time to learn how money works.

Read books on investments and follow leaders on the topic to get insights on increasing your net worth.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Three of Wands

It's time to plan for the future. Change can happen on its own or with you taking the lead.

You have to take care of your choices, so you know what steps to take as you walk along this journey.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: The Hanged Man

You're doing a lot of thinking lately. Life can move fast after college or when you're making important changes.

When the dust finally settles at night, your mind can race with thoughts about what to do next. Write your concerns down to manage everything a bit better.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: King of Pentacles

It's a good feeling when you can pay your bills and manage your life without anyone's help.

You are getting closer to that dream, Leo. Your hard work is going to pay off for you!

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Five of Wands

Arguments, disagreements and disharmony in the home are so stressful.

There's hope, Virgo. Find someone to help you discover ways to move toward peace and break free from the chaos.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Ace of Swords

When you first get an idea, the thoughts of how or why are unclear. But this is no cause to worry. An idea is a seed planted in your mind that grows overtime. You'll understand later what this is all about when it's right.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Eight of Cups

Emotions are complicated, and when you feel bombarded and overwhelmed by it all you learn to handle uncomfortable feelings with grace.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: The Hermit

Putting yourself out in the world comes with a limit. There are times to be introspective and to refuel. It's hard to give yourself to others when your love cup is empty.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Seven of Pentacles

'You reap what you sow,' Capricorn, and that is why it is so important to live an authentic life. Be the person you want to be. Living in your truth is the only way to true happiness.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Seven of Swords

Plot twist. Someone's honesty comes into question as you sense there's more to a story than is being told. You may not know what it is right now, but all things that are hidden come to light. Wait for it.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: The Tower

You have a lot going on, and it can feel like one bad situation after another.

As bad luck often comes in threes, so does good luck. You're nearly through this challenging period. Up next comes the fun stuff.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.