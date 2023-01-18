The Daily Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 19, 2023

You can look to the stars for your astrology forecast. Today's horoscope for Thursday, January 19, 2023, is here. Let's see what's in store for all twelve zodiac signs.

The Sun and Moon are in the zodiac sign of Capricorn today, and they will both conjunct with Pluto inviting change in the area of work and public reputation matters.

How will this energy affect your zodiac sign? Read on to find out more.

Your zodiac sign's daily horoscope for Thursday, January 19, 2023.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Put your best foot forward, Aries. The Moon shifts into Capricorn, activating your career and reputation sector.

You're feeling good about the future, and something wonderful may come up for you in the next few weeks.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Life takes a turn for the better. With Mercury stationing direct, the areas of your life that seemed haywire begin to feel less stressful.

It's a great day to make plans and rebuild losses to turn them into gains.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

It's time to roll up your sleeves and start a self-improvement kick.

Choose something small you want to master in 2023 and see what types of books, online courses or podcasts are available. You'll enjoy studying something new this time of year.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Relationship needs can change over time or suddenly. Today, you may sense that something needs to be done to improve your interaction with others.

You may be more sensitive to people's feelings and needs and act with greater compassion and empathy.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

It's a great feeling of accomplishment when you get things completed in a timely fashion.

An important project you're working on now may have a few finishing touches to tend to. Today's energy gives you ample energy and focus, which is what you need.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Choosing your passion isn't always convenient. There are sacrifices of time and sometimes what you will make for a living. If you can't make a career change now, ease into it.

This week opens the door to change, allowing you to find opportunities to start picking a life you love.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Family dynamics don't change unless someone consciously tries to do something differently than it has always been done.

You may be the first in your family of origin to notice an unhealthy pattern. It will take time for others to see what you see. Today begins the planting of seeds that lead to awareness.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

It's hard to communicate with someone who only likes to text.

This week, try encouraging more phone talk or video chat to break barriers in your relationship where conversations fall short and confusion sets in.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Money and how it is spent can escape from you if you're not careful.

Today, put a few things in place to help you know where you are spending the most and what areas you can pull back and be frugal.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

It's time to do a personal inventory of your thoughts, feelings and areas where you feel lackluster and need improvement.

Start journaling and write down your important goals. Be willing to take monthly notes to mark where things are getting better.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Change is here now that Mercury retrograde is over. You are ready to step into action, and as the Moon activates your hidden enemy sector, the obstacles to progress reveal themselves.

This is a great time for troubleshooting and fine-tuning details that impact the rest of your work week.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Friends, good, loyal friends, are what hold the fort down when times are tough.

You may feel the world's weight on your shoulders today as you strive to work toward a dream, but there are people who are there for you when you need them. All you have to do is pick up the phone and call.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.