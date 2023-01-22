The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Monday, January 23, 2023

In the days following Uranus turning direct a melancholy can settle over your heart as you try to find a path that honors your desires and your obligations.

Uranus has been retrograding since the end of August, and during that time, many astrological events aimed to focus on your growth and healing.

In many ways, it is healing that 2023 represents in all aspects.

On January 23, 2023, three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes find out they no longer need to keep their walls up. To keep out what we most want or take part in cycles that only ever end the same, it's OK to let them fall down.

It is a never-ending process, but finally, this year brings that end in sight, and as Uranus turns direct, it may seem like so many aspects you know need to change.

As you move through the energy, remember that nothing must be changed overnight.

That you do not have to move mountains in one day and that you always have as much time as you need to get it right.

The Moon will be in Aquarius most of the day before shifting into the zodiac sign, Pisces, giving you a rebellious but sensitive heart.

You will feel more vulnerable today, but only because truth has come to the surface within yourself.

This is how Uranus works.

It spends time helping you see what you want the most and even how much would need to change for you to seize it.

It is the balance between seeing what is possible and the limitations that exist to achieve it.

But Uranus is the destroyer of limitations.

It helps to expand and shake things up in precisely the ways you need, and that is the current purpose of the energy you are feeling.

No matter how things seem, do not let yourself become sidetracked by thinking there is no way out when in truth, what you want is already in progress.

Venus is still in Aquarius for a few more days, combining with Saturn in Aquarius to create one powerful, energetic force.

Venus is the planet of love and finances, while Saturn rules boundaries and the karmic lessons you must master before graduating to that next level of life.

With the Moon, Venus, and Saturn all in Aquarius, the ruling sign of Uranus, just as it is turned direct, you are being given the keys to the kingdom you have been dreaming of.

This is the power that you have been looking for, the confidence you need to embrace and the love that you have been dreaming of.

Do not let yourself get so frustrated that you cannot see how much the universe works in your favor.

You need to have this pause, this reset and even this sense of melancholy because it allows you to see that the time is here to stand up and embrace all you have always said you wanted.

Having everything you have ever wanted may not be easy, but once you overcome the fear or unworthiness, you realize it is all you deserve.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes on Monday, January 23, 2023:

1. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

The Moon, Saturn and Venus are all in your zodiac sign today, just as Uranus turns direct in Taurus yesterday. Uranus is your ruling planet, meaning this powerful shift may feel even more intense for you.

Taurus energy rules your home and family, while Aquarius governs your needs, wants and personal beliefs. During this time, it is important to give yourself time to reflect. Saturn is preparing to leave your sign in just a few weeks from 2020.

This will be felt on a huge level for you, but it is also one to celebrate. Saturn in Aquarius has helped you learn some important lessons, but it is also time to prepare to close the book on a certain chapter.

Once you've learned the lesson, you do not need to keep repeating the class. With Venus in your zodiac sign, there should be a greater sense of self-love present which can help you get to a deeper understanding of where you are with yourself and what may await you as you start to welcome the life that you have always dreamed of living.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

The energy has shifted dramatically since the start of the year. Mars, now directed in Gemini, is bringing some greater movement to your home and family sector, either through a physical move or even living arrangements changing due to a romantic commitment.

Uranus in Taurus has been retrograde within your communication zone, making important conversations more challenging or harder to come by, especially if they are about big life changes.

In this part of your life, Uranus is about creating greater freedom and stability. Still, today, as the Moon shifts into Pisces, your zodiac sign later in the day, it is also about some surprising emotional declarations from someone within your life.

More than likely, with Mars in Gemini just turning direct and all the Aquarian energy around today, you will be let in on a truth you have not been aware of and which changes everything. Stay grounded and open, Pisces; things are coming together in your favor.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You are in a divine moment created by the universe. Things have changed, but they still need to be finished. You must trust this process because surrendering to it is important to your journey and what you are creating. Uranus recently turned direct in Taurus, which will free up changes within your romantic life, just as the planets gather in Aquarius, which brings things in your home and family life to the forefront.

Everything that is happening now you already have been aware of will occur. Nothing is a surprise, but that does not mean that you can necessarily predict all that will happen.

Today’s energy brings you to a place of understanding your lessons, both those you have been in control of and those you have not. It is a chance for you to see more of the meaning as to why everything has occurred within your life in the way it has and to have you choose joy. Struggle only exists if you see everything as a fight that must occur instead simply as an abundance to receive.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.