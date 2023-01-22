The 3 Zodiac Signs Whose Pride Gets In The Way Of Love During Venus Conjunct Moon On January 23, 2023

Three zodiac signs whose ego gets in the way of love during Venus's conjunct Moon on January 23, 2023, have a hard time in their relationships.

During Venus conjunct Moon, the emphasis is on the astrological aspect called a "conjunction," which means that we, down here on Earth, will experience the concept of support.

This means that to achieve something, we need all the elements to line up in place to get the success we want. In relationships, we need more than just the words "I love you." We need actions, reality checks, true compassion and, most of all...compromise. Without compromise, we are just egomaniacs throwing tantrums to get our way.

Here's where this transit becomes tricky: it 'needs' support, and if it doesn't find the support, it kinda-sorta blows up in our faces. This means that if we don't see eye to eye with the person we are having a romantic relationship with on this day...it's not going to be a good thing.

We should get out of our way to at least consider the other person's feelings. And on January 23, we may not want to compromise. In fact, we may get so stuck on the idea of not giving in that we make it known in no uncertain terms: "I'm not doing what you want, and that's that."

This could be a prideful statement or what causes that last straw. Sometimes, when we are blinded by pride, we really don't know just how stubborn we are. We might even think we're cute, saying, "I fight for me!"

The truth is, the fight is worthless if you end up alone. This is the day to add compromise into your love life because sooner or later, you're going to have to. If you continue to let pride stand in the way of love, you'll eventually end up without love.

The three zodiac signs whose ego gets in the way of love during Venus conjunct Moon on January 23, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Today will bring you a lesson you didn't see coming. What's happening is that you think you are just the most adorable person on Earth. Because you've been getting away with murder forever, you feel you can continue to do so, even at the expense of your romantic partner's sanity. You haven't grasped that you're in a relationship with this person and that this isn't some casual joke; you need to get real, Taurus.

During Venus conjunct Moon, you'll get a taste of what it's like to be rejected for your inability to compromise. Yes, that's right; you didn't think your partner would actually get 'this' angry over your actions, but here you are today, having to look very closely at how selfish you've been—time to wake up and realize that two people are involved in this tango.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

The thing with you and your pride is that no matter the circumstance, you always believe you are right. If you aren't signed on one hundred percent, you may decline any offer made to you by your loved one offer. Then, after humiliating them for trying to get you involved, you'll stomp your feet and boldly reject them.

You don't believe that what they're selling is anything you wish to buy, and you also don't care how you come across to them. After all, during Venus conjunct Moon, you have your pride to think about, and maintaining this high level of pride will certainly make you into an ornery person. For the sake of your pride, you will cause damage to your romance, but then again, you don't care because...you're right. Right?

3. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

Pride gets in the way of love for you today, Capricorn, simply because you really aren't in the mood to regress into someone you used to be, especially not after all the good, hard work you've done to make yourself into the person you are today. You feel as though your partner wants you to 'dumb down' as if, perhaps, you are too smart for them, and they need you to take your intelligence down a notch.

During Venus conjunct Moon, you will clutch tightly to the person you've become and out of pride, you won't budge. Not to mention, you don't believe you need to dumb yourself down to meet the IQ requirements of a particularly ignorant romantic partner.

Here's the thing, Capricorn: you got together with someone who is not your intellectual equal. Either love them or leave them be, but don't make them feel like they aren't worth considering.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.