The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Pursue Their Crush During The Moon Trine Uranus On January 20, 2023

Here's an interesting twist: Today, our special transit, Moon trine Uranus, is here to enable us with intelligence! Yes, today is when we don't shut off the information we need, and we process all of the data so that it can work for us instead of against us. Today, we are our best friends, and our choices will be some of the best decisions we've ever made. And it's all because we are 'smart' today. What a refreshing change!

OK, that's not fair; some of us are already really smart. But being book smart doesn't necessarily mean we are street smart or even 'life' smart, which is why we smarties still make the same dumb mistakes in love and romance.

Today's transit is like a shout-out to all the single people who have finally decided that enough is enough; today is the day we go out and make the one we want into our own. We feel secure in our moves with Moon trine Uranus at our backs. We ARE doing the right thing, and this IS going to work.

There's something about life these days that come with urgency; maybe the pandemic left us all a bit desperate we want security, we want to know that we are not alone, and on this day, if we have someone in mind, someone whom we believe will fill that gap, then we will go after that person — with gusto.

Life is not for wasting; it's for living, and for certain zodiac signs, the concept of going after what we want to survive is exactly what the doctor ordered.

The three zodiac signs who go for the one they want to love during the Moon trine Uranus on January 20, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You will go for the one you want because why the heck not? What is this life if not to take risks? How else will you learn if this person is right for you if you don't approach them and start the engine up? You are willing to take that chance, Aries, as you are always willing to step up and do what's required of you.

On January 20, during Moon trine Uranus, you will feel clearheaded and confident; while you are always at the top of your class, so to speak, you have been known to do things impulsively — things that have not been wise moves.

Today, however, puts it all into a new perspective. You are fearless, in love, and you want that person to be in love with you. But where to start? You haven't even met yet. Welcome to today, where you walk right up to the person you want and " start the conversation." Good luck, Rambo!

2. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

It may be all on a whim, but that whim will take you to the person you have a massive crush on today, and you will 'spill the beans,' meaning you will tell them how you feel. You may also instantly regret it, but once the proverbial cat is out of the bag, you'll feel confident enough to go with it. During Moon trine Uranus, you get to feel a certain way that you rarely feel, which is impulsive, daring and ready to caution to the wind.

What's surprising to you is that while this isn't your way of doing things, you kind of like being this 'free' and even though you don't know what you're doing, there's a certain kind of charm that comes with your naïveté, and it might just be the thing that wins over this paramour of yours. Good luck with this, Virgo.

3. Scorpio

(October 23 - November 21)

You're always the number one smarty-pants, and you'd like to think that being as smart as you are, you know how to get what you need. While that might not always be true, today is one of those days when you literally arrange what you want and successfully get it. You are success-driven today, and the prize is the person you've set your sights on romantically.

You aren't the Scorpio that thinks they can have anyone they want, as life has taught you that nothing is that stereotypical; however, this is the day you DO get what you want, and that is because Moon trine Uranus is working with you to bring your dreams to fruition.

You know who you want and what you have to offer. Now it's time to find out what this person is really made of because they better be good if you spend this much time and effort getting to them!

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.