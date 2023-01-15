The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Monday, January 16, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Monday, January 16, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Monday, January 16, 2023:

Aries

Love takes time to grow. We live in a world where everyone is in a hurry to get things done, but the romance was never meant to be a rush job; savor the moments and take your time to figure things out.

Taurus

A partner is a mirror. Your significant other, or any person you date and are interested in, is a reflection of yourself. You see things about yourself as you learn about them. You discover who it is that you are.

Gemini

Listen to your gut. The mind is scientifically built to avoid pain, so it may talk you out of breaking up or getting back with someone using fear. It's best to listen to your intuition because it's speaks from the heart.

Cancer

Romance can be found in the littlest things. You don't have to break the bank to show someone your sweet and tender side. Your love isn't a competition. What matters is your heart, so always be sure to give from sinererity.

Leo

Family can be traumatic for some people and healing for others. Today, look for ways to fill in the gap of your longings by choosing the people you want to be 'as a family with.' Your friends are an excellent place to start.

Virgo

Talk about your wants and needs. It's not easy to share your vulnerabilities openly with others. But how will someone know how to love you in the way you need if you keep your thoughts to yourself? Be transparent as much as you are comfortable and where it makes sense.

Libra

It's so nice to receive a gift of thanks. You don't have to be in a romantic relationship with someone to pick up a small trinket or to gift a card. If something catches your attention and says, 'This would be perfect for my friend!' give generously with love.

Scorpio

You are learning to let go. You are learning to give up control and allow things to be as they are. There's no need to try harder or act like you don't care. Just relax and let things flow naturally.

Sagittarius

Let the ex go. Sometimes, a person has been in your life for so long that it's hard to imagine a world without them. You have to let them go, Sag, because how will you make new memories if you're holding on to the past?

Capricorn

You don't have to be with someone because you like them. There is so much more to love, Capricorn. It's about the big picture and the long-term goals you set for a relationship. Love is patient and kind. Seek more of the good stuff in a person.

Aquarius

There is a time to set boundaries and to be firm. If an ex is lamenting your silence, it's still your decision whether or not to speak to them. Do what is best for you and your healing today.

Pisces

You need time to enjoy the quiet so you can hear your voice speak. You have an inner child who is so wise and smart. She can help you to understand what you need and why.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.