The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 14, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 13, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, January 14, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
RELATED: The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 14, 2023
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 14, 2023:
Aries
Be straightforward. It takes little time to know whether or not a person is right for you. Instead of leading them on or ghosting, just say you'd rather be friends.
RELATED: The Prettiest Zodiac Signs — And The Most Attractive Feature Of Each One
Taurus
Money matters. Pay attention to how your love interests handle their finances. While it may not affect you during the dating phase, it will if you ever decide to settle down.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Make Great Moms, Ranked From Best To Worst
Gemini
You know what it is you want out of a relationship. Your shy side may hold you back from telling a crush how you feel, but don't take too long to tell them.
RELATED: The Most Attractive Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked
Cancer
You don't need to worry about their ex. A past relationship may or may not influence your partner; what matters is how you react or whether or not you decide to stick around and find out. You can always give an ultimatum.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Will Break Your Heart, Ranked From Most To Least Likely
Leo
Friends say things they don't mean all the time, but when it's hurtful, it's important to be honest about how they made you feel. It's never okay to be mean, even if it's joking.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are Amazing In Bed, Ranked From Best To Worst
Virgo
You can keep your personal life at home. It's tempting to air out your love life to coworkers when a certain topic arises, but your personal life needs to remain private for self-protection.
RELATED: The Absolute Worst, Most Negative Personality Trait Of Each Zodiac Sign
Libra
There are amazing books about love to read to learn how to work on a relationship problem. Therapy may be too expensive; a book may be better for your needs.
RELATED: The Most Narcissistic Zodiac Signs In Astrology, Ranked From Most To Least
Scorpio
Couples can keep secrets too. You don't want to lose the mysterious side of yourself. It keeps your partner interested. Let them keep trying to understand who you are. Make them work for your love.
RELATED: The Most Dangerous Thing About Each Zodiac Sign
Sagittarius
When you feel passionate about someone, you go for it with all your heart. Take your time, and enjoy the moment. You don't want to burn out as fast as you started.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Most Likely To Be Rich, Ranked
Capricorn
It's nice to have someone do things for you. You may like to always be the one giving, but people enjoy being a giver, too. Don't take it as an insult when someone tries to help.
Related Stories From YourTango:
RELATED: Zodiac Signs That Are The Most Incompatible (And Will Never, Ever Work Out)
Aquarius
Passion is important, but so are the everyday things you do with a partner. Don't confuse boredom with a lack of love. Knowing someone well makes deep roots in a relationship.
RELATED: Zodiac Signs Who Are Marriage Material, Ranked From Most To Least
Pisces
It takes only one person to make a home feel like a safe place for the family. But, it takes one person to create uncertainty. You cannot change people; you can only change yourself.
RELATED: Signs You've Met Your Soulmate Or Twin Flame, By Zodiac Sign
More for You:
Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.