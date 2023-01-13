The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Are The Luckiest In Love On January 14, 2023

Saturday's astrology forecast starts with some good news — three zodiac signs are the luckiest in love on January 14, 2023.

January 14, 2023, brings us the Moon trine Venus, and as groovy as that might sound, it's twice as groovy in real life.

Moon trine Venus affects how excited we feel on days like today — we are thrilled to be alive.

We've got ourselves a 'fair chance' today to find love, impress potential 'suitors,' and make the right move where love and romance are concerned.

We move through the world as though we are here to share ourselves openly, to spread joy, and yet, this day also holds in store the possibility that should we blow it; our confidence is a bit blind to the fault. Sure, we are fabulous, but we're still determining genius. (Not yet, at least.)

So, this Saturday, during the Moon trine Venus, we will feel great, even lucky in love, but with Mercury retrograde for four more days, we really have to be careful about what we say.

Today, we think everything is a gift, and on some level, we believe ourselves to be the biggest gift there is as if we are bestowing ourselves upon the masses to 'gift' them with our magnificent presence.

And while that's not exactly a terrible thing to feel, it can lead us to make the wrong move in romantic relationships.

We may overestimate our greatness on Saturday, thus putting ourselves in an awkward position with a crush or a loved one.

There is something that can be brought out of us today, and while it never comes with a great reputation, it's not altogether the worst way we can be, and that is naive.

We may be a little more naive today, and a little too trusting of our mega-confident ways on this day, during the Moon trine Venus. It's cute because we are doing our best, but we risk becoming a tad foolish for some signs. Ah, well, it has to happen now and then, right?

The three zodiac signs who are the luckiest in love on January 14, 2023:

1. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

Now, you're getting into the flow of the new and present year. Good for you. It took a week or two to get into your new groove, but you finally feel good about things, which means you can relax a bit about how you interact with the person you are involved with.

Because you've been tense, you've also been snappy; the snappy person inside you has finally seen their final days. During the Moon trine Venus, you will feel like your old self again, which means playful, teasing and adorable.

You know how to turn it on, and frankly, this state of mind is much more YOU than that old tense feeling earlier this year.

You are loving and generous today, and you wish for nothing more than to spend quality time with the person who has been patiently waiting for you to come around. Well, you are here now, Taurus. Make the best of it!

2. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

Days like today either come in nice long blocks of time for you or are few and far between. Luckily, today makes you feel as though you've finally broken through the layer of ice holding you back romantically. Communication becomes easy for you today, even if you found it difficult to do in the past.

It's as if you were waiting for the right opportunity to let it all hang out, and the timing has presented itself to you as a gift — today.

On this day, you can utilize all of the Moon trine Venus' gifts, which means you'll feel confident and hopeful once again where your relationship is concerned.

There is nothing to fear on this day, and even though your hopes and dreams seem a little too 'fantastical,' the day's vibe says, 'dream until your heart's content.' No fighting that one, Cancer!

3. Virgo

(August 23 - September 22)

You feel a little more attractive today than you have in a while, and that's not just because you're flat-out gorgeous but because you feel strong, confident and determined to have a fantastic day.

The one thing you weren't counting on today is what's going to happen, and that is, you are going to flirt with someone — a total stranger — and for some reason, they are just going to make your day. Sometimes, that's all it takes for you; the ol' 'kindness of strangers' routine.

Just a few kind words from someone you do not know will bring out the best in you. This isn't for taking it seriously, nor is this the beginning of some glorious new love affair — nope.

It's simply about stroking your ego in all the right ways so that you take their compliment with you all day long. The kindness of strangers during the Moon trine Venus can go a long, long way.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.