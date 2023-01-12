The Tarot Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On January 13, 2023

Each zodiac sign's tarot card horoscope is here for Friday, January 13, 2023. The stars are forever in our favor today as we learn to use our talents and skills positively.

The Moon exits Virgo and enters the zodiac sign of Libra, which brings attention to the Justice tarot card.

The Justice tarot card is about fairness, harmony and balance. It's feminine in the energy it projects, and there's even a protective vibe to the experience when used in a tarot card reading.

The Moon in Libra works nicely with Friday's numerological energy as well. The number of the day is a 3, the Communicator.

The Communicator is open and expressive. We take the cue from Libra's energy paired with that of 3.

It's great to socialize and leave our cares behind us. Focus on relationships and seek out more love.

Here is what your day has in store for you, by zodiac sign.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

Tarot card: Nine of Swords

You are a strong-minded person, so people often find you intimidating. It takes you a long time to decide what you want, so when you know it, you appear head strong. Let people think what they want; it's not your problem.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20)

Tarot card: Moon

Above all things, you respect honesty. So, when someone lies to you, there is no space in your life. Be sure to let your new friends know you have high standards. If they don't meet them, they've been warned.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20)

Tarot card: Eight of Swords

You feel stuck, but the problem is more complicated than you are used to. There is always a way out; you just need to find it. If you can't, find someone who can.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

Tarot card: Two of Wands

A lot is going on in your life right now, so knowing which project to start first is not easy to do. Measure your pros and cons, then decide.

Leo (July 23 - August 22)

Tarot card: Four of Cups

Feelings are not easy to manage when you are upset. Go for a drive, bike ride, or walk. Write things down. Don't let anger or sadness get the best of you.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22)

Tarot card: Six of Wands

It's nice when you can catch up with an old friend. You will want to rebuild the relationship since so much has changed, and you don't really know who they are; just who they were.

Libra (September 23 - October 22)

Tarot card: Nine of Pentacles

People get aggressive when they feel competitive. Life is a sport; be ready to play.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21)

Tarot card: Tower

No one likes problems, but today's troubles are a blessing in disguise that helps you to show others how awesome you are at getting things done.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21)

Tarot card: Two of Cups

No one can tell you how you feel. Someone may try to gaslight you; don't let them.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19)

Tarot card: Queen of Wands

It's a day for play. Be creative, and allow your inner child to roam free.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18)

Tarot card: Three of Pentacles

Spend your money on something fun. Buy a movie ticket, see a show with a friend, and do something enjoyable this weekend.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20)

Tarot card: Queen of Pentacles

Intuition is something you have, but it's not natural to listen to it. Be intentional about hearing your inner child speak. She sounds like a whisper.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.