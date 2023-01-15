The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscope On January 16, 2023

The three zodiac signs will have rough horoscopes on January 16, 2023. Mars is direct in Gemini, and now we say what we want, no holds barred.

Monday is the worst day of the week, so if we stand up for ourselves, we may realize it would have been much better to keep an opinion private.

This is the day where no good deed goes unpunished, and for three zodiac signs, this means that whatever efforts we put out today will somehow NOT work in our favor.

We try, and we get shot down. But we will get up and try again. We may be pushing a boulder up a hill today, but for some zodiac signs, it's just another day. Bring it on, boulders.

This all leads to rough horoscopes for three zodiac signs. Our main problem today is on the Moon opposite Uranus, which seems to be hellbent on teaching us lessons the hard way.

We may even chuckle during the day today as the heaps of difficulties keep piling on; we could suffer it out and bemoan our fate, or we could whistle while we work and go about our day knowing that 'this too shall pass.'

This transit, the Moon opposite Uranus, has the power to unnerve us. While we seriously believe we know what's right and what to do about it, this transit is there to flip our understanding of the situation on its ear.

It's like 'Opposite Day,' and everything means something else. It will work in the way of three zodiac signs believing with all of their heart that they are doing the right thing, only to have them humiliated and proven wrong for simply showing up.

It's a good day to practice patience and detachment.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 16, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Whenever we have a transit that is 'opposite' as we do today with Moon opposite Uranus, we have the conditions for potential failure.

For you, Aries, this day will bring you face-to-face with something you have been trying to avoid for a long time.

You figured that if you ignore it enough, it will go away of its own accord, and yet, the Moon opposite Uranus has a surprise in store for you: a reunion with your old problem.

On this day, if you are smart, you'll do your best to tackle this 'ancient' issue of yours so that it doesn't raise its ugly head again in the future.

How long can you avoid this, Aries? Today's cosmic aspect, the Moon opposite Uranus, pushes you into confrontation, and if you really do not want to be its host forever, seek to mend what is broken...today.

2. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

This day could have been better because you set yourself up with expectations that can't possibly occur today. When the Moon opposite Uranus puts its cosmic foot down, none shall pass, it seems.

And that means you, too, Leo.

This transit is tricky in so much as you are honestly thinking only good thoughts today, and somehow, the cosmos want to mess with that.

And why? No reason. That's how Uranus transits work; they are without rhyme or reason, claiming their need to be seen...and felt.

You will feel this transit heavily today as it continues to prohibit you from getting where you want to go. What's more is that you will give up, which may be a good idea in the long run.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

Speaking of Opposite Day, you will see that Moon opposite Uranus works in your world as a nonstop contradiction. You will suggest something, and within seconds, all who hear your suggestion will ridicule it and perceive you as the person with the nerve to suggest something so wrong that it's laughable.

Wow, adding insult to injury for you, Sagittarius.

Like everyone else today, you'll wake up ready to brave the bold world and all it has in store for you. What you don't know, at this point, is that this day is going to put you on the defense.

It starts early in the AM and proceeds throughout the day until bedtime, and what you're going to feel on this day, January 16, 2023, is an undeniable sense of being left out. You try, get shut out, try again, and get shut out again. Maybe tomorrow, Sagittarius. Save your energy for mañana.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.