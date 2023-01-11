The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Thursday, January 12, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Thursday, January 12, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Thursday, January 12, 2023:

Aries

Your heart is very valuable, Aries, and when you fall for someone, you fall harder than you can express.

But there are times when passion burns so brightly it goes out quickly. Today's romance may seem uncertain, but you never know where things can go with the right person in your life.

Taurus

Netflix and chill may be tempting to accept when you're craving a hug and a little affection.

Still, you want to be romanced and loved in a way you deserve. It may feel better to decline tonight and see if an offer for a real date gets extended.

Gemini

Sweet talk and a bit of flirting may seem harmless enough, especially by text message.

You might enjoy a good conversation that gets into your head. Intellectual stimulation is also a great way for a person to connect with her heart.

Cancer

Music and love go together like a hand in glove. You deserve a little splurge, and your favorite songs are calling your name.

If you're tired of listening to tunes that remind you of your partner with ads, it might feel right to upgrade your Spotify streaming service to a prime account.

Leo

There's something about your today, Leo. You've got that 'It' factor, and there's an air about you that others find alluring and borderline soothing.

It's a great day to update your online profile photos for dating apps and return to Tinder if you're looking for love and have not found success on Facebook dating.

Virgo

It's so tempting to check up on an ex, Virgo. But try to resist the temptation to see what an old flame is doing online. It may be just a small glance, but it embeds a reminder in your heart and mind.

To really get over this person, give yourself a week or two of an ex-fast so you can finally get over them once and for all.

Libra

When your love for a friend turns into a secret crush, it's hard to break the silence and not tell them how you really feel.

The truth is they may already know. Today, it could be tempting to test the waters in this potential romance by seeing if you both want to take things a bit further and go on a first official date.

Scorpio

A work-related relationship is complicated, and you will want to be sure this is the right decision for you.

They may push you to take the leap of faith, but only you can decide if it's worth the heartache if things don't work out.

Ask yourself if they are the person you see your future with or someone you've let your guard down and need to create some space to see if your feelings change later.

Sagittarius

Don't overanalyze the relationship. Sometimes you can get so deep into your head about whether or not you are in love or in like with someone.

You may even talk yourself out of being with them because of it. Your love of freedom is strong, and 'the talk' about what you truly feel is needed.

Capricorn

Keeping a secret from the world and just between the two of you can feel exciting.

Whether it be a pregnancy, engagement, or the decision to move in with each other, holding off until you're both 100 percent sure is a sign of maturity and growth.

You have crossed a new level of intimacy with your mate, and it's a sign of great things to come.

Aquarius

You are human, and maybe you're thinking about another person while you're in a relationship with someone else. It could be a sign that your current romance is in trouble or something is lacking in your heart.

Rather than act on how you are feeling impulsively, talk things over with a therapist or someone you trust.

Pisces

You want to enjoy all the benefits of a healthy, loving relationship with someone you trust deeply with your whole heart.

So, when those nagging feelings start to rise inside you, ask if you should let your guard down and ponder if this is about your current partner or the past.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.