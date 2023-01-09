The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Tuesday, January 10, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

Some lovers prefer their conversations and affection, brief and to the point.

Today, with the Moon in Virgo, the less romantic side of love arrives, and we are geared toward the practicality of relationships.

From who does the chores and how the bills will get paid, our romantic button is pushed when things are done and shown instead of spoken.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Tuesday, January 10, 2023:

Aries

Love takes time to grow. You may feel unprepared for your emotions, but they are hard to deny. You can try to forget but find out later it's borderline impossible.

Taurus

Cherish what you have with someone special. Use today to create more memories that last a lifetime. Make an effort to grow the relationship by honoring your moments.

Gemini

Talk openly about your thoughts. There is nothing wrong with caring for someone deeply. It can feel uncomfortable being vulnerable but with time you learn to grow confident.

Cancer

Give openly. When you're generous with your kindness, amazing things happen in love. It's what miracles are made of.

Leo

Love without worry. Things happen the way that they were supposed to. You can't control the outcome, only the input.

Virgo

It's amazing to be loved. Even if you don't feel the same way, knowing you're cared for is wonderful. Let people love you, and learn to embrace being the center of someone's attention.

Libra

Little things add to big gains when you do them for the right reasons. It's hard to keep what you've manipulated to have, so be wise with your choices.

Scorpio

If people want to judge your relationship, they will do it. All that matters is who you are with one another and how you care for each other in the right way.

Sagittarius

People increasingly have trouble seeing what true love is. When you feel the purity of someone's heart in rhythm with your own, you know you've found your soulmate.

Capricorn

It's OK to make mistakes, but what matters is apologizing and making things right. Swallowing pride is hard to do, but so worth it when you see how healing it is for you and your partner.

Aquarius

It takes two people to make a house a home. Choose to be with someone who has similar goals and visions for what this means as you do.

Pisces

Love lasts forever. Even when couples fall apart, they always carry a piece of their relationship in their heart.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.