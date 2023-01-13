The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Saturday, January 14, 2023

In the space between Mars and Mercury turning direct, the Last Quarter Moon occurs today, urging you to release and let go of what you may still be hanging onto from the Full Moon in Cancer.

The Full Moon in Cancer was the first one of the year and occurred the first week of January.

Since then, Mars, the planet of action and ambition, has turned direct, along with Juno, the goddess of marriage, joining Jupiter in Aries.

Things are constantly changing during these first few weeks of the year, but they remain the same in many ways.

This is because these inner shifts you have been feeling are all occurring within your mind, your heart and even your soul.

It is still time to start taking what has changed on the inside and make it into formable action within your life, and so many situations still seem at a standstill.

This will only last for a short time, especially as there are only about ten more days until Mercury and Uranus are direct. This will herald a time when all planets are moving forward, expediting your plans.

But for right now, you are still called to do some reflection and work that perfectly aligns with the Last Quarter Moon in Libra today.

The Last Quarter Moon symbolically is a time for releasing and letting go.

It is a chance to reflect on what came up around the recent Full Moon and then to look critically at your life and what is still present seems more like a hindrance than a help.

It is an opportunity, especially with Mercury retrograde, to gauge whether your beliefs or ideas are those you have always clung to or manifested from your growth.

You can change your mind and heart.

As you progress on your path, your dreams, priorities and even how you think of yourself should all change.

But more is needed to observe these changes. Instead, there also needs to be the conscious creation of release so that you are staying on what is comfortable, especially if it is not beneficial.

Today, the Sun in Capricorn karmically unites with Neptune in Pisces, urging you to connect with your intuition and help you let go of all aspects which no longer resonate as your truth.

This powerful connection helps you see the feelings and motivations more clearly in yourself and those around you.

Adding to this dynamic, Venus in Aquarius will square off with retrograde Uranus in Taurus, creating the desire for newness and freedom within any romantic relationship that has felt restrictive.

The stars are aligning to help you not only choose freedom but to release anything or even anyone that is not truly beneficial for you and your life.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Saturday, January 14, 2023:

1. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

The Last Quarter Moon within your sign today prompts you to release outdated fears or beliefs that will prevent you from cultivating the romantic relationship you desire.

With Juno and Jupiter in Aries, the sign that represents romantic developments, there is and will continue to be a lot of expansion and opportunities within this area of your life. However, if you are still holding onto what was, you may only sometimes be able to enjoy what is happening in the present.

As you move through today, observe the thoughts you are having and whether they would be helpful for you in creating the life and relationship you want or if they may make it more challenging. It is time for you to find that balance within and remember that to achieve it, you first genuinely believe it is possible.

2. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

It is only the beginning of the year, and you know things will change. Even if you would like to hit the pause button or bury your head in the sand occasionally, you can already feel the changes stirring within yourself and your life.

This is not the beginning of everything but the conclusion of many themes you have been moving through for some time. Jupiter in your zodiac sign is a big reason, alongside the eclipses moving into your zodiac sign and that of the one that rules your romantic relationships, Libra.

It is a year that will change everything, and even if it seems overwhelming, it will happen precisely in the steps it is meant to. For now, it is best to ensure that you are still not hanging onto any old beliefs or obligations regarding love or relationships. Let this be one of the first places you start. Nothing in your life should feel like a job, especially when it comes to love.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

Venus is currently in Aquarius, which is the zodiac sign representing your romantic relationships. Since the beginning of the month, there has been more focus on leaning into what feels right for you, even if it does not look like anyone else.

You will always need a love that is uniquely yours. Today with the Last Quarter Moon in Libra activating your communication zone, you may feel drawn to have an important conversation about relationship dynamics or changes in place.

You have been focusing on this area for some time as Saturn is finishing its stay here, which means you have learned some important lessons that will help you move forward.

It is important to articulate what you have learned and what you need from a romantic partner because it means you have grown more confident in your needs. Use today to speak the future into existence.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.