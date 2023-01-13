The 3 Zodiac Signs Who Want To Break Up During Venus Square Uranus On January 14, 2023

Venus square Uranus brings us fast love and faster breakups. We don't know what we're doing on this day, January 14, simply because we feel good, but we want instant change.

This desire for rapid change may get us into big trouble, as we may find ourselves picking apart the relationships we've worked so hard to build.

On some level, we know we're being self-destructive, but on the other hand, we can't help ourselves; we want to change our love lives, and we don't really know where to start.

So, we start anywhere, and we start today.

What we think of as 'change' manifests as any number of things. We may want to break up with the person we are with, but not really.

We may throw out a bunch of threats to ensure our person gets the hint, but while chucking those threats around, we may not mean them in the harsh way they are coming across.

In other words, we want to change; we MAY want to break up with our romantic mates, but on some deeper level, we may want everything to snap back into place as if nothing bad ever happened.

So, wanting to break up may not be a true desire, so it's all the more important for us to watch what we say and do this week.

If you are tempestuous and impatient, you might end your relationship and have that last word you dreamed about having.

Then again, you might break up and regret it so badly that you're begging for a reunion within minutes. Venus square Uranus isn't bad, it's just something that brings out our impulsive side, and on this day, that might not be the healthiest of choices.

The three zodiac signs who want to break up during Venus square Uranus on January 14, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Today has you acting on a whim; you feel ready to take on the world. In love, you feel secure enough in your skin to demand respect where romance is concerned. In other words, you've learned enough in your life to know that you are the prize; to be the loved one of someone of your status is to be a lucky person, and you know it. This isn't falling ego; this is real.

You ARE the prize, Aries, and anyone who is lucky enough to get you in this lifetime is lucky indeed. The only concern today is Venus square Uranus, which helps boost your confidence but also sets you on such a pedestal that you no longer believe anyone is worth your time or effort.

If you are in a committed relationship right now, you already know how trying it can be to be unappreciated, which is how you feel. Because of that, you will suggest ending the relationship with your partner. And yes, you will scare them.

2. Capricorn

(December 22 - January 19)

You might do something today that you'll either regret forever or it will be the impetus for great change, which all has to do with whether or not you succumb to temptation.

What's meant here is that you, Capricorn, are particularly susceptible to the influence of Venus square Uranus, and what that means is that if you're ever going to cheat on your mate, today is the day.

Whether you do this or not will be up to you, and it's not necessarily going to happen, but it could, and you will consider it. If you do, it will inspire you to end your present relationship, as you are obviously unhappy within the confines of this arrangement.

However, if you do not end it today, you will live with guilt and the secret, and neither will make you feel good or confident in the future. Essentially, you are unhappy and don't know what to do about it.

3. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

There's a good reason for you to want to break up with the person you've been seeing, and that is because they aren't heeding the rules that were set up before the two of you got together. You are not ultimately interested in family, kids, marriage, or work.

You've learned long ago that you prefer to know you're free to live your life as you choose and that you don't like being locked in even though you are fine with monogamy. It seems your partner has gone ahead and broken the golden rules, meaning they want more than just a fling or a happy experience of casual love.

They want the whole shebang, and you want nothing to do with it. And for this reason alone, on this day, during Venus square Uranus, you will ask your person for a break. You are not the commitment type, and they need to respect that.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.