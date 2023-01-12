The 3 Zodiac Signs With The Best Horoscopes On Friday, January 13, 2023

Just as Mars turned direct in Gemini yesterday, today, asteroid Juno enters Aries reminding you that the best things often take time to come together.

Yesterday was the first of three planets that will turn direct this month, ushering in enormous growth and forward movement ahead.

While Mars turning direct was the first, even with Juno’s shift into Aries, it may still take until the end of the month to harness these energies to their fullest.

Juno is the goddess that governs marriages, contracts, and important agreements.

Moving into Aries brings passion and dedication to making things happen.

Aries is the first sign of the zodiac which means that there will also be a tendency to begin something new during this time, whether it is a relationship or a new business venture.

Juno in Aries helps you discover what is most important to you and what is most necessary for life ahead so that you can commit fully to it.

Juno does commitment; there is no half-hearted, lukewarm, one-toe-in kind of energy here.

Juno in Aries brings about a greater passion and dedication for making things a reality and for being able to act at any cost.

This is warrior energy here, helping you take up arms to create, defend and protect your greatest commitments.

Amplifying this energy is when Juno joins Jupiter in Aries.

From now until March 11th, when Juno shifts into Taurus, this is the merging of the energies of both planets; commitment and expansion.

Jupiter is the largest planet in the zodiac, and because of that, it tends to expand whatever it touches, in this case, commitments and marriages.

In the coming months, especially once Uranus turns direct at the end of January, there could be more proposals, elopements or even acts of commitment.

This creates an energy that is less focused on casual dating and more interested in investing with someone that is an asset to your life.

With a high focus on the unique value that Juno can reveal, this ushers in a time of a willingness and desire to tend towards loyalty and commitment.

But Juno in Aries is different as it is not looking to have two become one but to join with respect and autonomy for your shared and individual journeys.

In this process, there will be a turn towards healthier relationships that lack poor boundaries or any codependency themes.

Juno in Aries wants to commit to love, but it does so in a healthier way.

By the end of February, both Vesta, the asteroid that governs home and family, and Venus, the planet of love, will join Jupiter and Juno in Aries, creating a true firestorm of freedom and new beginnings in your life.

This is not just a powerful time for love but to commit wholeheartedly to what fuels your passion for life.

Although it may take some time and work to make it happen, there is no doubt it will be worth the wait.

The three zodiac signs with the best horoscopes for Friday, January 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

Jupiter returned to your sign last month and will remain here until May, supercharging the first part of this year for you. But it is also just the beginning. You are returning to yourself in a way you never even had before.

As more planets shift into your sign over the coming months, including Juno today, it will hit a very personal aspect of your life. You are the first zodiac sign, and your season begins the astrological new year. You are a leader, but you often must learn the difference between rushing ahead in ignorance and confidence.

You must learn to trust yourself and that you, more than any other sign, cannot give away your freedom, your zest for life, simply because you had made agreements in the past that no longer resonate as your truth.

Juno in Aries reminds you to make sure that the agreements and contracts you made in the past are still relevant. It is a reminder to trust in your feelings and practice confidence in making those significant changes that will bring greater authenticity to your life.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Aries is your polarizing sign and, because of that, represents your romantic relationships. You are entering an incredible time of growth within your romantic life, and you deserve every ounce of goodness headed your way. Jupiter, currently in Aries, has already mentioned opportunities for expansion and growth within your relationship sector.

You may have even gotten a sneak preview of this when Jupiter entered this sign a few months ago. Now that Juno joins Jupiter, it is a sign and reminder that committing is safe. It is safe to trust this new phase of your life.

It is safe to open your heart again and take a chance on love. Whether this is a new relationship that is just blossoming or an existing relationship that is entering a phase of reconnection.

It is a chance for you to see growth in this area of your life. In just a few weeks, with all planets direct and Vesta and Venus in Aries, there will be a lot of changes happening, but this time you can trust that they are all happening for the best.

3. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

The sector of your life that Aries governs may not get the attention that other signs do, but it is important to you. Aries rules over the part of your life that carries the themes of joy, self-expression, creativity, marriage, and children.

This is your happiness sector and one that you deserve to have a chance to focus on. Jupiter will be in this part of your life for most of the coming year, which means that it could also be a year where a marriage or committed relationship comes together. It could also bring pregnancy or children inherited through marriage. It will be a time for you to focus on your happiness with more trust and certainty and recognize that you deserve what fills you up, and if it does not, you must find the courage to walk away.

Whatever you agree to will grow and expand during this time, so paying greater attention to what you want rather than what you do not is crucial. While you are sometimes seen as a sign that shies away from commitment, you are more grounded and steadier when committed, but you are not going to do that to everyone you meet. You need freedom, but you also need the loyalty and love that is there no matter how far you might roam in the pursuit of truth.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.