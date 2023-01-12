The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Horoscopes On January 13, 2023

Another rough day is up ahead, folks, for three zodiac signs in astrology. For Aries, Taurus, and Leo zodiac signs, January 13, 2023, is a day for the books.

Our ruling transit is Moon square Mercury, which means that we will have a very hard time keeping our emotions in check, especially if we feel we can't keep our mouths shut and must express ourselves.

January 13th, three zodiac signs are eaten alive by their emotions, implying that drama wins and peaceful thoughts get trampled over.

What makes this day rough for the individual is the idea that today we may either be insulted or misread and the idea of someone believing that we will stand for this is something other than what we can take.

We are too overly passionate about defending ourselves today, and during Moon square Mercury, we will almost make sure we get ourselves into hot water because of it.

Whenever we have a transit that is 'squared' it usually presents us with troubling circumstances; rarely is a square transit the one you hope for. During Moon square Mercury, we will see how unruly and emotionally we can get over the smallest things.

We may not even wait around for one of those little things to happen; we might create a situation that allows us to indulge in all the defensive, irate emotions we can handle.

We are not hostile today; we are on edge and ready to defend ourselves. The problem is that nothing is attacking us, and there is nothing to defend.

Hot air and a lot of passionate responses; that's what today brings these three zodiac signs.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes on January 13, 2023:

1. Aries

(March 21 - April 19)

You aren't sure if you need to defend yourself on this day, but you cannot help but feel as though you're being attacked. As soon as you feel this way, you throw on your emotional armor and defend your territory.

During Moon square Mercury, you will feel as though it's you against the world, even though no one has laid down the gauntlet, so to speak.

You don't feel as if anyone is on your side, and rather than take a 'live and let live' attitude, you insist on punishing those around you for even thinking of turning on you, which they are not doing.

It's not that you are paranoid or delusional, but you ARE influenced by the underhanded ways of Moon square Mercury; you think things are worse than they are today, and because you are you, Aries, you opt for overprotection.

2. Taurus

(April 20 - May 20)

You've learned and grown a lot in a short period of time. So far, 2023 looks really good to you, as you've seen notable progress since the first day. During Moon square Mercury, you might be acting a bit cocky as if you've stumbled upon success; you can now call the shots for everyone around you.

You will be met with opposition on this day, January 13, because even though something works for you, it may not work for others. They need to find their path to success, and you can't necessarily be the one who shows them the way. You may end up resented today but have less than you may resent them.

You feel as though you are living in your world today, and as much as you want to share what you've learned, you can't accept that everyone needs to learn their lesson in their way and time.

3. Leo

(July 23 - August 22)

If you had more patience, you could avoid the ridiculous amount of conflict you are about to enter on this day, January 13.

Here's the thing: you can avoid the hassles of the day by controlling yourself. This means that there's something going on inside you today, as a result of the transit of Moon square Mercury, that is making you perceive everyone around you as your enemy.

Well, maybe not an enemy, but you can't feel comfortable around the people you love and trust today. What's also off is your sense of intuition. You think you know, and therefore you close yourself down to all other opinions, even if those opinions are based on fact. You are your own self-appointed 'king' today; as far as you go, what you say is the rule. You have no time or patience for the whims or thoughts of others.

Ruby Miranda interprets I Ching, Tarot, Runes, and Astrology. She gives private readings and has worked as an intuitive reader for over 20 years.