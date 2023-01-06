The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Saturday, January 7, 2023

By Aria Gmitter — Written on Jan 06, 2023
The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Saturday, January 7, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.
What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Saturday, January 07, 2023:
Aries
You're learning. It's hard to unlearn things that you were taught as a child when it comes to love.
All the wrong ways of showing or receiving attention can take time to undo, but the good news is you're seeing the light shine at the end of a dark tunnel.
Taurus
There's nothing to be ashamed of. There were times when you were not your best self, but you realize that and are taking ownership of it all.
Today is your day, Taurus, to be a better person—for yourself and for your partner.
Gemini
Start from the beginning. When you are in a relationship for a long time it can become a bit mundane, but that doesn't necessarily mean you've fallen out of love with each other.
It could mean that it's time to go back to the place where you first began rebuilding friendship and getting to know each other better through dating.
Cancer
You'll grow up with each other. No matter how mature or adult you are, when you begin a relationship with someone you're starting from a type of square one.
Your experiences and how each of you reacts help you to grow in new ways. In a sense, you're two people growing together as one unit and today begins the adventure of your lifetime.
Leo
Karmic relationship or soulmate connection? Today, the pain of love can be confusing and have you wondering whether or not there's a problem with the two of you or with past wounds that aren't healed yet.
You may find it hard to connect with a person when you are feeling raw on the inside. The awareness makes reflection necessary and a step back can be a big move forward.
Virgo
Intimacy does not mean security. Today, you may be reflecting on all the times you've let someone in and they have hurt you down to your soul.
Emotional guards are ready to fall, but not without knowing you're safe with this new person. It's good to think things through before choosing to move forward until you feel 100 percent sure that you're ready.
Libra
Betrayal in love is so hard to wrap your mind around. It takes a lot of courage and faith in your partner to decide to work through infidelity when it happens.
You may decide that your deal breaker isn't going to move you to give up on your relationship. It will take time for you to forgive even if you can't ever forget.
Scorpio
Bonding as a couple can be fun to do, especially when you both feel passionate about the community and people in need.
Today talk about what types of charities you'd like to help out as a couple. If there are local events you are interested in participating in, see if your partner is interested in doing it with you, too.
Sagittarius
Bittersweet is the word to describe memories you have when you think of a person you used to love.
There's always going to be a remnant of their touch in your heart. Recalling them is a reminder that you once loved deeply but it does not mean you'll never love again. You may discover the lessons help you to love deeper than ever before.
Capricorn
A flashback from the past can remind you of a time when people were not so kind during your childhood.
Today's offering a glimpse of inner healing by allowing you to recall what you experienced and to see how much stronger and more powerful you are now.
Aquarius
Hurt words wound and helping words can heal. It means a lot to hear a person say, "How can I support you?"
Today you are the person who offers a helping hand or shoulder to lean on when life seems to be harder than necessary for someone special in your life.
Pisces
Money, power, and control issues have no place in healthy love. Today, what matters isn't how much you or someone else earns, but how they handle their finances.
Where there are complicated conversations centered around money, today aim for finding a way to talk without attack or accusation.
