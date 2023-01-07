The Love Horoscope For Each Zodiac Sign On Sunday, January 8, 2023

The love horoscope of each zodiac sign in astrology is here for Sunday, January 8, 2023. Here's what is happening in love and what advice is best for your relationships, per astrology.

What today's love horoscope has in store for each zodiac sign on Sunday, January 08, 2023:

Aries

Today, take a step back from the minor details and view the big picture. It's time to invest in yourself and the process of love. It's sometimes about something other than the end goal, so enjoy the journey even if it means starting off as 'just friends.'

Taurus

Commitment may appear to be a lot of work for some, but today you see the effort as worthwhile. Where you have been on the fence for a possible relationship, clarity finally comes through to help you see what you want and need.

Gemini

A soulmate seems so hard to find, but there are going to be countless people who connect with you in a special way. You may have already met someone who is sending you 'soulmate signals.' Pay attention to the signs and listen to how your heart feels.

Cancer

Sharing part of your thoughts and dreams leads you to want much more than a companion connection, but for today try not to project expectations beyond the moment. See where things go naturally.

Leo

A long-distance match may seem like a high-risk endeavor as you prefer to date someone closer to home. You might not have the strength to deny your heart, as there are sparks flying, giving you a signal that this person may be worth trying to know a bit better.

Virgo

You are ready for good old wholesome, and healthy love. There's a desire for a partner who is grounded and stable. You're done with the games; friendship and companion are what you desire more in your life.

Libra

You've got your head in the clouds when it comes to love. Worrying about the future or what will happen next is off the table. You're focused on the here and now.

Scorpio

It's normal to want to protect the person you love and give them advice you think that they need. Send a link or a text but try not to be too much. It takes time to receive news from someone that is opposite of what you had thought for yourself. Space can help show the light.

Sagittarius

Sometimes it's best to pick up the phone and call someone to say that you're thinking of them. You have a lot on your mind, but a few moments of listening to each other's voices can say so much more than a text.

Capricorn

When your significant other is going through a tough time financially, you're the first one to send a bit of money to help them with their bills. Today, an opportunity to show your significant other support may manifest and fortunately you're able to help out without any problems.

Aquarius

Setting aside some time to connect with your feelings and listen to your heart is nice. Some quiet time for thoughtful reflection is exactly what you need today.

Pisces

It's time to remove and delete old lovers' cell phone numbers and forget the past. You're ready to make the big step in a direction of love. This is the time, and you're ready to commit without holding back.

Aria Gmitter, M.S, M.F.A., is YourTango's Senior Editor of Horoscopes and Spirituality. She studies with the Midwestern School of Astrology and is a member of the South Florida Astrological Association.