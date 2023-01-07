The 4 Zodiac Signs Whose Relationships Improve Starting January 9, 2023

This week, the major energy is Mars turning direct in Gemini, which brings the ability to finally move ahead in making those relationship changes you have been reflecting on.

Mars is the planet of action and ambition; in Gemini, Mars asks you to reflect more about what motivates you to make your own decisions and choices.

It means that you have been asked to have greater awareness over choosing wounding or healing and to make the conscious choice to become better.

Mars retrograde in Gemini has caused limitations for many in their romantic relationships.

Whether it has been postponing break-ups, changes in living arrangements or even initiating a new relationship, everything has felt stalled since October.

It was to make sure that you were making different decisions instead of just continuing the same and hoping for a different result.

Now that Mars turns direct in Gemini, where it will be until the end of May, it is time to take everything you have observed and felt and put it into action.

It is time to make the conscious choice to do better because you now understand what that means and, more importantly, how to do it.

The four zodiac signs whose relationships improve starting January 9, 2023:

1. Sagittarius

(November 22 - December 21)

This is the week you have been waiting for since October. As a Sagittarius, your polarizing sign is Gemini. This means that Gemini energy represents romantic relationships and many important themes in your love life. Whenever there is activity here, you also know that it means that these themes will arise.

Mars, the planet of action, ambition, and passion, entered the sign of Gemini at the end of August 2022. Mars in Gemini has asked you to question your motivating factor for making decisions and whether you are following your truth or making choices that come from obligation or external validation.

Mars in Gemini highlights the themes of the soul versus the ego as they relate to your romantic life. It also helped you reflect on the importance of physical intimacy within your relationship and whether you use it to foster a greater connection or to make yourself or your partner feel better.

Once this planet turned retrograde at the end of October, it felt like nothing was suddenly working and that you could not take immediate steps to improve it. It was this space of knowing things would change but not knowing when or even how it would happen.

This week though, Mars finally turns direct in Gemini and will remain here until the end of March. Beginning this week and amplified once all planets are direct at the end of the month, it is time to take everything you have learned since August and make different decisions.

This will lead to relationship shifts that create more opportunities for healthier and more dynamic connections. It will also be a return to you feeling like you are the creator of your romantic destiny instead of a victim of it.

2. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

As a Pisces, Gemini energy rules your home, family and committed relationship. Mars, the planet of action, ambition and passion, turned retrograde within this sign at the end of October 2022. Since then has been throwing you into a never-ending reflection phase over these themes. Mars in Gemini, especially retrograde, has created a pause in this area of your life, resulting in decreasing passion for your home, your committed relationship and being able to make decisions related to the future.

Gemini is an air sign, the only other sign besides yours that has a sense of duality about it. It represents the spiritual and physical worlds, or what you dream to live, versus the reality that you are currently living. With Mars in this sign activating this area of your life, you have felt unsure about what direction to take or how to act. It has been a time for greater quiet and even solitude within your life, even if you are currently in a relationship. It has allowed you the space to reflect on what it is you truly need.

As Mars turns direct this week in Gemini, where it will be until the end of March, it is time to start putting things in place. It is time to make important decisions about where you call home and who you share it with. You are beginning to break away from the human belief that change is impossible and instead take a chance on your soul and the direction it knows it is meant to take.

3. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

At the end of December, you saw Jupiter, the planet of luck, abundance and expansion, move into your polarizing sign of Aries. Aries energy always represents exciting changes and developments within your love life. With Jupiter here until May, it is guaranteed to bring lots of new beginnings. This week though, Juno, the asteroid that governs marriages and commitments, joins Jupiter in Aries. Together, it brings an extremely positive shift into your romantic life that will benefit your relationship.

After an extended period of growth which also brought the lesson of learning to let go of those people and situations that never actually improve, it is now time to step into the place to receive true abundance from love. There might still be lingering fears over opening yourself up once again or taking a chance on love. However, the reward far outweighs any lingering feelings, allowing you to seize the romantic opportunities heading your way.

You are in prime time to take your relationship to the next level. With Jupiter and Juno in Aries, your romantic sector and Venus currently in Aquarius, activating the part of your life that rules commitment and marriage, you will receive some offers.

While an engagement is possible, it also could deal with other forms of commitment, such as even moving in with Mercury retrograde in the area of your life that rules your home. You are heading into the chapter of your life that you have been praying for; make sure to enjoy it.

4. Aquarius

(January 20 - February 18)

This week, you can move freely into the future you have been dreaming of. Like many others, you have felt things have been at a standstill in your romantic life, even if it has not necessarily been bad. It is more than just not knowing what direction you are going to grow in next. In relationships, even ones you have been involved with for an extended period, you usually reach a point where you are craving the discomfort associated with growth.

As a sign that you are always looking to keep progressing in life and your inner work, you crave moments to feel yourself being stretched into an updated version of yourself. This week Mars turns direct in Gemini, opening the sector of your life that rules marriage, children, and your unique self-expression.

This shift of energy allows you to act on how you want to deepen your commitment to your partner or even arrange your lives so that it feels like you are creating more space to do life together. Mars will be in this area of your life until the end of March.

You can use this time to initiate conversations and take action steps to create your desired relationship. Venus is also in your zodiac sign, helping you feel more confident in what you need from a partner and relationship. Nothing is holding you back any longer. Whatever you desire, you truly can create it during this amazing time.

Kate Rose is a writer, spiritual astrologist, relationship and life coach, and motivational speaker. For more of her work, visit her website.