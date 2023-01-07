The 3 Zodiac Signs With Rough Weekly Horoscopes For January 8 - 14, 2023

If there were a phrase to describe how this week's transits will affect three zodiac signs, it would have to be "failed expectations." Yikes.

Not what anyone wants to hear, but nonetheless, it is something that many of us will learn personally.

And most of it arrives with rough weekly horoscopes for three zodiac signs, January 8 - 14, 2023, because we have convinced ourselves that this week, this brilliant, bold second week of the new year, is going to be golden.

We hype ourselves up for this amazing week of action, love, productivity, and creativity, and what do we get? The mini-version. Not so satisfying, and depending on who is experiencing it...disappointing.

It's hard to avoid because we have Moon square Uranus at the top of the week, making everything we do this week a hassle. What starts as us wanting to be creative and expressive turns us panicking and making a mess out of everything.

That is nudged into existence by the Moon opposite Saturn and extended by Mars direct. And if we thought we had any chance of getting over it, we can lay that thought aside, as the Moon opposite Jupiter wants to keep us right where we are; neurotic, unsure and confused.

We're working towards that Mars direct transit, which means Mars is ending its retrograde and coming into its own full, natural orbit. And it's MARS we're talking about here. Mars's energy is getting fuller and stronger and more capable by the minute.

And what do we know of Mars's energy? We know that it means hostility, war, animosity, fighting, strategy, military precision, power, power, power...but is that power ours? No. And that's the blow of the week. The power is not in our hands.

The three zodiac signs with rough horoscopes for January 8 - 14, 2023:

1. Cancer

(June 21 - July 22)

The idea of having a challenging week doesn't come as a surprise to you, as you always take January in stride; you recognize that there's a lot of pressure on you to be a certain way and present yourself in a particular manner and just knowing this makes you feel apprehensive about the week.

You have much to accomplish during this time, but your heart is not into it, and you may cancel an appointment or two. There is a sense of 'stop and go' involved, but there's so much more 'stop' than 'go.' Your energy levels are low this week, although they may get charged up again with some of that hostile Mars energy heading your way on Thursday. The good part is that you don't take any of it that seriously. So, it's a weird week, a big deal; that's how you feel about it.

2. Libra

(September 23 - October 22)

Before you chalk the entire week off as 'typically bad,' try to get your bearings for a second, Libra. You tend to become pessimistic at the speed of light; you give no time to anything. If something fails you, even yourself, you automatically write it off as a loss. You have zero patience for failure, and so when something goes wrong, as it will this week, you will make so much of a bigger deal than need be.

You feel agitated and irritable and snap at people, left and right. You may be a victim of your false hope or, rather, your instant gratification expectancy. If you don't get what you want on the spot, you sneer and pretend as if you never wanted it in the first place. Sour grapes are the only thing on your menu this week. Lighten up, Libra. You've been told this before. Ever hear the expression, "If at first, you don't succeed, try, try again?" Nothing like the old cliches for a real update.

3. Pisces

(February 19 - March 20)

Your patience runs thin during this week, as you 'thought' this was the week that a certain something was going to happen, and lo and behold: it's as if no one involved is even interested.

What the heck happened? Just last week, everybody was gung-ho about getting into this project, and this week, it's as if they've all fallen asleep at the wheel. And there you are, left holding the bag, and the bag contains nothing. This week brings you false starts and a lack of enthusiasm.

And in comparison to last week, it's night and day. This week isn't just about caving into laziness, lack of interest or passion; it's about growing increasingly more hostile to the people you share the environment with. You feel angry and disgruntled, and it will sap your energy. Your best bet would be to do something creative on your own time, in the privacy of your own home.

